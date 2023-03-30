The Workshop Is Open: Drag Race Fans Can Now Get Their Very Own RuPaul Build-A-Bear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A new Build-A-Bear just sashayed into the building, and it’s none other than Mama Ru herself.

The stuffed animal brand has just released a teddy bear styled after RuPaul, complete with the Queen of Drag’s signature wig, gold sequin dress, and matching removable gold heels. On the bear’s paw, fans will also spot the RuPaul logo. “‘Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk,’” Reads the toy’s description on Build-A-Bear’s website. “She done already done had herses — and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear!” Amen.

If you’re a fan of the show — or you have a die-hard RuPaul fan in your life — head to Build-A-Bear.com to purchase the RuPaul teddy bear. The bear costs $56 without the removable shoes, and $64 with the heels.

To announce the bear’s release, RuPaul posted a video on her Instagram unboxing the namesake Build-A-Bear. “I feel like a proud parent!” she says in the video, “Build-A-Bear! Rawr!”

Build-A-Bear launched the RuPaul teddy through its sub-brand, The Bear Cave, which offers Build-A-Bear products intended for people 18 and up. The Bear Cave has also collaborated with TV shows like The Office and Ted Lasso, movie franchises like Star Wars and Black Panther, and the Van Gough Museum (they even have a $2,000 bear created in collaboration with Swarovski).

The new RuPaul bear comes as Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race begins to near its close. The season has been running since January, and now features just four remaining queens: Sasha Colby, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Luxx Noir London. Head here for details on how to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, and sashay to Build-A-Bear.com to pick up the new RuPaul teddy.

