RS Recommends: Bob Dylan’s Highly-Awarded Heaven’s Door Whiskey is Rolling Out a Triology Pack Just in Time for the Holidays

Every musician from Sammy Hagar to Drake to Mariah Carey has a side hustle in alcohol these days. But Bob Dylan has never been just any musician, and his work in the spirits world follows suit. Since Dylan co-created Heaven’s Door whiskey back in 2018, the distiller’s releases have been piling up accolades at a frankly Dylan-esque rate (including a Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition).

Dylan may not serve as lead distiller, but he knows his whiskey after decades of traveling and sampling. Master Blender Ryan Perry confirmed as much earlier this year, stating, “He’s our number one sample consumer.” When it comes to what’s in the bottles, Dylan approves the final product and likes to give “Bob-like” feedback. “It’s because of him we launched with a double-barrel release,” Perry noted. “He’d say, ‘I want it to taste more like a wooden structure,’ [and] I’ve never had that kind of feedback.”

With the holidays knocking, the time is now if you or someone on your shopping list has been itching to try what Dylan and Heaven’s Door have had brewing. The distiller just announced the Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection ($49.99 – $62.99), a gift set combining three of the brand’s most popular offerings—the Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Double Barrel Whiskey, and Straight Rye—in collectible 200mL bottles.

Heaven's Door

At 92 proof and 46% ABV, the Straight Bourbon Whiskey spends at least six years in new oak barrels. It has a traditional bourbon base with that toasted oak flavor lying beneath vanilla notes and baking spices. The end result may conjure up nougat or toffee flavors depending on the palate, and it’ll definitely be a crowd-pleaser if winning the Consumer Choice Award at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition is any indication.

The Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof and 50% ABV) blends a traditional bourbon mash bill and a straight rye whiskey before the Tennessee-bred combo undergoes one helluva journey. Like the Straight Bourbon, it’s aged for six years before the resulting product spends another year in a heavily charred oak barrel and ultimately experiences the Lincoln County Process (which means it’s maple charcoal mellowed after distillation). Expect dry fruit, lots of wood influence, and a smooth caramel finish.

As for the last installment in this trilogy, the Straight Rye (92 proof and 46% ABV) spends seven years in barrels before Heaven’s Door delivers an encore you won’t find elsewhere. The distiller finishes this rye in toasted oak cigar barrels, harvested and air-dried in the low-lying mountainous region of Vosges, France. Those kinds of barrels typically house pinot noirs, and here it creates a smooth yet complex rye with a spicy citrus influence (think apricot and orange peel).

A purchase of the Heaven’s Door trilogy pack comes complate with access to an exclusive online mentoring session for the whiskey enthusiast in your life. During the session, event goers will be educated on the unique qualities of American whiskey and the expansive variety across the category. Later on, they’ll be treated to a virtual tasting of the trilogy that dives deep into the distinctive qualities of each expression ranging from ingredients and production to flavor profiles and finishes.

So, whether you’re shopping for a Dylan diehard, a discerning whiskey aficionado, or both, take some guidance from the legend himself: Don’t think twice, it’s all right… to give the gift of some Heaven’s Door this holiday season.

Purchase: $59 at Reserve Bar