Washing Machine Making Too Much Noise? Here’s a Cheap Hack to Solve That Problem

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and laundry. In the case of the latter, no matter how much you get through, there will be more waiting for you before you can even adjust to the feeling of having an empty hamper.

If you feel like you’re constantly doing laundry, your instincts aren’t so misguided. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics examined how much time Americans spend doing their laundry, and found that the average woman spent 17 minutes every day, while men spent just five. To put that in perspective, 17 minutes each day amounts to eight hours a month, which is a typical work day for many people. Another important factor to consider is whether or not you have access to a washer and dryer in your home or on-site if you live in an apartment building or complex; the time spent commuting to a laundromat contributes to that number as well as the time spent carrying out the task.

If you’re fortunate enough to have access to your own washer and dryer, you don’t need to be reminded of what a godsend it can be in managing laundry levels. However, some blessings also present opportunities for new problems: a common example would be if your washing machine or dryer was particularly noisy. There’s nothing worse than trying to watch a movie and having to hear loud hums undercut a suspenseful moment, or having your dreams soundtracked by the spin cycle each night, courtesy of your laundry room.

Fortunately, there’s a solution for noisy washing machines. If you’re currently suffering from a loud washing machine, you should invest in an anti-vibration pad, which can help manage the vibration levels and keep your units from moving or “walking” across the floor when they shake. This can be a cost-effective way at maintaining the lifespan of your washer and/or dryer, especially if you’re not able to afford replacing it but also cannot handle the level of noise being produced.

We’ve rounded up four of the best anti-vibration pads that you can find online right now. All of them install easily to help dampen the sound on your washer/dryer.

BEST OVERALL: Silent Guys Anti-Vibration Pads

EDITOR’S CHOICE: SliptoGrip Washer Dryer Pads

MOST VERSATILE: Empire of Electronics Anti-Vibration Pads

1. Silent Guys Anti-Vibration Pads

Amazon

Noise and vibrations can be reduced to the purr of a cat with these anti-vibration pads by the Silent Guys. In fact, they work so well one reviewer wrote that his wife “doesn’t complain anymore,” which is truly the ultimate endorsement. Other reviewers noted the easy set up and effectiveness at preventing the unit from moving across the floor. One user, who described themselves as a “night time laundry person” wrote that these were so effective that they could run the spin cycle without waking their kids; it was “like having your laundry on silent mode.”

Buy Silent Guys Anti Vibration Pads for… $19.90

2. SlipToGrip Washer Dryer BE Quiet Non Vibration Pads

Amazon

These anti-vibration pads are designed to work with a variety of washer and dryer makes and models. They're outfitted with soft rubber pads on the inside to not only protect your floor, but against wear and tear as well, while the stainless steel plate gives high resistance to your appliances thanks to the rubber it's coated with. Available in round or square shapes, these quiet washer/dryer pads are sold in packs of four or eight.

Buy SlipToGrip Washer Dryer BE Quiet Non… $23.99

3. ENJ Products Anti-Vibration Pads

Amazon

These anti-vibration pads promise to make your laundry unit so quiet, “you’ll forget that it’s there.” Made from a high-quality proprietary rubber, each pad is has a hard rubber base that stabilizes the machine to reduce vibrations, with a relief pattern on the side to keep it from moving out of place. Many reviews cited the overall effectiveness, though one user wrote that they won’t solve every problem, such as if your machine was vibrating because it is “uneven.”

Buy Washer anti vibration anti walking pads $19.95

4. Empire of Electronics Anti-Vibration Pads

Amazon

Amazon's Choice for anti-vibration pads boast a tank tread pattern that keeps your laundry unit fixed in place during even the shakiest of cycles. Best of all, they're incredibly easy to set up; just tilt the unit and slide them right into place. You can even check to ensure you placed them adequately with the bubble level that's included.

One reviewer (who likened their laundry units to a “freight train”) wrote that these worked instantly after taking just two to three minutes to install them, while another wrote that these even worked as a solution for their uneven washer.

Buy Anti Vibration Pads with Tank Tread Grip $24.95

How Do Anti-Vibration Washing Machine Pads Work?

These small rubber pads sit underneath the ‘feet’ of your machine and literally absorb the vibrations being produced, while also protecting your floor from the weight and any skidding that may occur. If you have a machine with a flat bottom, you may still be able to use these an alternative depending on the model you purchase; just place them underneath your unit. Another solution we recommend would be to place a blanket over or underneath your machine, or even fashioning a makeshift platform that serves as a buffer between it and the floor.

Anti-Vibration Pad Buying Guide

Material: The material of your anti-vibration pads will affect how effective it is. In our experience, rubber is king when it comes to silencing and shock absorption.

Price: While there are some higher-end options on the market, you can find an effective anti-vibration pad without breaking your wallet, including low-cost options on Amazon.

Type: All of the anti-vibration pads we’re recommending are designed to fit most washer/dryer machines, though you should always measure your space and check the dimensions before purchasing.