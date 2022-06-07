The Rolling Stones Release Never Before Seen Images, Now Available for Public Purchase

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rolling Stones fans are in for a treat: Sonic Editions has just released the 151 rare images of the legendary rock band — including some never before seen photos — all packaged as limited-edition wall art.

Called The Rolling Stones Anniversary collection (in celebration of the band’s 60th birthday), Sonic Edition’s launch draws images from both professional photographers and photo archives. With a catalog spanning decades, the collection includes photographs of all the Rolling Stones members on stage, on the road, and posing for photoshoots. Some of the collection’s candid images, such as this one of Mick Jagger leaving La Beat Route in 1982, are among our favorites.

Prices start at $89 for mounted prints and $149 for framed prints. Pick up the limited-edition pieces at SonicEditions.com, whether for yourself or as a gift for any Stones fan in your life.

As with all art from Sonic Editions, the new Rolling Stones prints can be ordered in a range of sizes with different framing options. Customers can choose from a black or white frame, or get the prints in a picture mount to add their own frame. In other words, you can order your favorite image and hang it up right out of the box.

The Sonic Editions Rolling Stones Anniversary collection comes as part of a larger 60th celebration for the Stones, which, most notably, sees the band on a summer-long European tour. Called SIXTY, the tour kicked off June 1 and is slated to run through July 31. If you’re in Europe this summer, pick up tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

At the tour’s first stop in Madrid, the Rolling Stones gave fans a special surprise by playing their 1966 classic “Out of Time.” The track, which originally appeared on the LP Aftermath, had never been performed at a concert.

Another part of the band’s anniversary celebrations is plentiful, brand-new merch for the fans. In April, the Stones teamed up with accessories-maker The Bugatti Group for a line of bags and luggage — all repping the notorious flaming lips logo. Those pieces are still in stock online at outlets including Walmart and Target.

If you’re looking to celebrate the iconic band’s birthday this year, be sure to check out the never before seen images up for grabs at SonicEditions.com.

