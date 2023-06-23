Lace Me Up: Skechers Drops New Limited-Edition The Rolling Stones Sneaker Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to choosing the coolest band merch in rock, few groups can compete with The Rolling Stones. From vintage-inspired tour tees to collectible figurines, there’s no shortage of Stones-themed gear that you can collect to show off your fandom. But now die-hard listeners can display their love for one of the greatest acts of all time — on their feet — thanks to a new drop from the comfortable footwear pros over at Skechers.

Dubbed the Skechers x The Rolling Stones Collection, the new sneaker line puts a rock & roll twist on some of the brand’s existing shoes. Stones fans can now buy the new shoes online and in stores. Shop the Skechers x The Rolling Stones Collection HERE.

Skechers

Buy Skechers x The Rolling Stones Collection $80+

Skechers might be known best for its comfortability, but this line takes a step beyond your typical pair of walking shoes. Instead, think stylish kicks with nods to the band’s music you can wear to a show and summer happy hours alike. The new Skechers x The Rolling Stones Collection features eight different pairs of sneakers that take inspiration from the band’s signature motifs — including, of course, the tongue logo that dates back to the group’s 1971 classic Sticky Fingers.

Skechers

Buy Rolling Stones Classic Cup Skechers $90

Take the Rolling Stones Classic Cup Euro Lick Skechers, $90, with its tongue logo that steals the show on the side of the court-ready sneakers’ perforated leather and synthetic upper.

Skechers

Buy Stones Invasion Skechers $90 Trending Trump Melts Down as DOJ Turns Over Evidence It Plans to Use Against Him Fans Built Her an Internet Empire. Now They're Tearing It Down Fake Trump Electors Strike Deal to Testify in DOJ’s Jan. 6 Probe: Report House Republicans Pass on Lauren Boebert’s Push to Impeach Biden

The theme continues throughout the rest of the collection with the Stones Invasion Skechers, $90, with a sleek suede upper and the band’s name scrolled on the outsole.

Skechers

Buy MN x Stones Palmilla Skechers $90

Meantime, the red-and-white Mark Nason Los Angeles x The Rolling Stones: Palmilla kicks, $90, feature subtle perforated “RS” touches on the upper.

Rounding out the new sneaker line, Skechers also released the high-top Roadies Surges, $90, designed with a sturdy lug sole, canvas upper, and the band’s songs printed on the laces. There’s even a lace-free pair built with a denim upper and memory foam insole, dubbed the Marleys, $80, perfect for kicking back outside and throwing on that rare Stones vinyl box set you just scored on eBay.

Skechers

“There’s no one like the Stones and there’s no one like Skechers. They make music, we make shoes, but we are also two global brands known around the world. A perfect match for a music duo,” Michael Greenberg, Skechers president, tells Rolling Stone of the new collection, later adding that “The Rolling Stones have created a lifestyle for generations — the rock, the culture, the clothing — and [Skechers is] now part of that.”

Skechers

Buy Rolling Stones Roadies Surge Skechers $90

With prices between $80 and $90 per pair, the new Skechers x The Rolling Stones Collection is still in stock online and comes in both women’s and men’s sizes.