Tumbling Ice: Rolling Stones Get New 60th Anniversary Cooler Collab With Igloo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Rolling Stones may have kicked off their 60th anniversary tour earlier this month, but the band is finding even more ways to keep the party going all summer, thanks to a new cooler collection with Igloo.

Whether you’re a serious Stones fan searching for the best new merch or festival-friendly gear, the Rolling Stones x Igloo collection features three pieces that check all the boxes. The Stones collab includes two new coolers that are now available to buy online, plus a 12-ounce stainless steel Igloo Coolmate to hold cans (and help keep them cold in your hand) that’s yet to be released online.

The new line is part of an official collaboration between the group and Igloo, and it’s the first time that the company has teamed up with the rock band on new merch. The collection’s headlining product, the Rolling Stones Evolution Playmate, shows the band’s iconic tongue logo motif throughout the years, as well as artwork taken from the Stones’ past concerts. The cooler features a 14-quart carrying capacity, meaning it can fit up to about 26 cans when it’s filled with ice.

Igloo

Buy: Rolling Stones Playmate Cooler at $54.99

“Creating a Playmate collection inspired by the living legends of rock ‘n’ roll music is the epitome of cool and we’re so honored for the opportunity,” says Adrienne Berkes, Vice-President of Marketing at Igloo, in a statement. “The Rolling Stones Playmate coolers are perfect for concert tailgating and the best way for Stones fans to celebrate 60 years of their favorite band with cold refreshments by their side.”

Igloo

Buy: Rolling Stones Little Playmate Cooler at $44.99

Another cooler you can take to that tailgate? The Stones Little Playmate, which includes “The Rolling Stones” across the tent-top closure, plus the band’s tongue logo splashed across the background. The commuter-friendly model comes with the same durable construction and insulated features as the larger Playmate, but it instead has enough space to haul about nine 12-ounce cans.

Coolers aren’t the only merch Stones fans can collect this summer. This month, Sonic Editions launched the Rolling Stones Anniversary collection, a series of iconic prints that you can order online, while Fisher-Price previously released a collection of officially-licensed toys back in March.

Fans can now pick up the new Stones’ Igloo collab at IglooCoolers.com, though, like the band’s legendary tours, this line could sell out before you know it.