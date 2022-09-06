fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
NEW MERCH DROP

RS Recommends: How to Shop the Rolling Stone x Zara T-Shirt Drop Online

The two new tees are part of Zara's 'Join Life' collection and feature modern, streetwear-inspired takes on classic Rolling Stone iconography
Zara

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for your fall fashion restock, Rolling Stone has dropped two new T-shirts designed exclusively for Zara. The Rolling Stone x Zara tees are a modern, streetwear-inspired take on classic Rolling Stone iconography, rendered in the magazine’s longstanding black, red and white color palette.

The first shirt is available in white and offers a newly-created RS crest on the front chest, with variations of the current Rolling Stone logo on the back. The “1967” on the front commemorates the year the magazine was founded by Jenn Wenner, almost 55 years ago.

Buy Rolling Stone Print Tee $39.90

The second shirt features an Eighties-inspired retro design, with the iconic red Rolling Stone logo against a crewneck black tee. On the back, find a mock magazine cover inspired by an actual cover from the Rolling Stone archives (our “1980 Yearbook Cover“) which originally came out on December 25, 1980.

Buy Rolling Stone 80s Tee $39.90

Both shirts are designed to be gender-neutral and available in sizes small to XL. Size up or down depending on how you’d like to style the look (say, oversized with a pair of loose-fitting jeans, or more tailored and tucked in for a night out).

The Rolling Stone T-shirts at Zara are part of the retailer’s “Join Life” collection, which highlight garments that are produced “using technologies that reduce water consumption in their production processes.” Efforts have also been made to reduce harmful emissions in the making of each piece.

The Rolling Stone x Zara tees are available for $39.90 online at Zara.com. This is an exclusive collection designed for Zara so you won’t find these shirts for sale anywhere else.

Prefer a different look or style? See our official merch collection at shop.rollingstone.com. Our Rolling Stone online store features logo tees, hoodies, sweatshirts and caps, plus T-shirts featuring some of our most iconic cover shots of all time.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's Family

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad