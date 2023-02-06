Here’s How to Get Tickets to Rolling Stone’s Big Game Weekend Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The hottest party at this year’s Super Bowl will once again be Rolling Stone LIVE, the annual Big Game weekend event that brings together A-list stars in sports, music and entertainment for one unforgettable night.

This year’s event features a headlining performance from Travis Scott, who will take the stage for one of his first live appearances of 2023. He’ll be joined in Arizona by DJ & MC Irie and DJ Whoo Kid, who will get the party started at The Clayton House, one of Scottsdale’s premiere event spaces.

Tickets to the official Rolling Stone party are still available as of this writing, with packages starting at $750. Your ticket gets you on the guestlist and includes an open bar, along with access to the venue from 9pm to 2am MST (note: the ticket price gets you into the general admission section and not a table or media access).

The Rolling Stone LIVE party sees the magazine teaming up once again with sports-marketing agency Talent Resources Sports (TRS), in partnership with ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. The so-called “immersive experiential event” is expected to bring out a number of celebrities, athletes, VIP guests, and influencers, with more surprises to be unveiled closer to the date.

Scott makes his return to Rolling Stone’s Big Game bash after previously performing in 2016. Other stars who have performed at Rolling Stone events during past Super Bowls include The Kid LAROI, Ludacris, Migos, Big Sean and 21 Savage among others.

Buy Rolling Stone LIVE Tickets $750

Get your tickets to the Rolling Stone LIVE Super Bowl weekend party here. In addition to Scott’s live performance, the event will help raise funds for Rolling Stone Live’s official charity partner, the American Cancer Society (ACS).

As for the Super Bowl itself, there are still decent tickets left for the game on VividSeats.com. Use our promo code RS15 to take $15 off your purchase online.