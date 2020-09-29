This T-Shirt Collection Is Bringing You the Most Iconic Rolling Stone Covers of All Time

When Rolling Stone publishes a cover, the world stops and listens. Now, some of the magazine’s most memorable covers have been re-imagined as part of a limited-edition apparel collection, launching September 29. Available to shop right now on shop.rollingstone.com, the initial collection launches with five unisex T-shirts that feature five of the biggest artists to ever grace this magazine’s pages.

Designed for both fans and collectors alike, the T-shirts celebrate the sartorial and cultural influence of these artists, whose impact is still felt to this day. The tees make a great gift idea for music fans, or as a statement piece for your concert or festival look.

Among the highlights: a T-shirt featuring Jimi Hendrix’s unforgettable 1987 cover, which captured the moment the rocker doused his Fender Stratocaster in lighter fluid and set it ablaze at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival.

The ethereal Joni Mitchell is featured on another shirt, which brings back her 1969 cover shot by Baron Wolman. One of the singer-songwriter’s first magazine profiles, the accompanying text anointed her as the “Swan Song of Folk Music,” solidifying Mitchell’s position in the musical sphere and catapulting her career to new heights.

Elton John’s outlandish style and outspoken persona, meantime, made him the perfect fit for the counter-cultural vibe of Rolling Stone in the Seventies, but this 1976 cover will be remembered for something else: posing for the magazine in his signature specs and kitted out sweater, John addressed his sexuality for the first time in the accompanying interview, launching a new era for one of music’s most legendary superstars.

If you’re looking for a country-inspired gift, you’ll want to pick up the Willie Nelson Cover Tee, which throws it back to the singer’s very first Rolling Stone cover. This 1978 printing featured a hand-painted portrait of the country outlaw, based off a photograph by Beverly Parker. Depicted as a music-man Uncle Sam, the cover introduced Nelson as one of the country’s true patriots – a title that still rings true today.

Janis Joplin appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone five times, but this photo is perhaps her most memorable. The 1970 printing was shot by Tony Lane, and was published just two months before the free-spirited singer’s untimely death at age 27.

The Rolling Stone T-shirt collection is an officially-licensed partnership between the magazine and the artists involved. In addition to the celebrity shots, Rolling Stone is also introducing its “Logo Collection” of unisex shirts and hoodies inspired by the iconic red Rolling Stone logo.

The shirts in both collections are available in sizes small to XL. Prices range from $35-$48 for the T-shirts, to $60 for a hoodie. See more at shop.rollingstone.com.