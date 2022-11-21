Take 25% Off the Rolling Stone Shop As Part of Our Sitewide Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rolling Stone is launching its big Black Friday sale, offering up some covet-worthy pieces from the magazine’s shop — all at discounted prices.

The sale starts November 21 online at shop.rollingstone.com and gets you 25% off on Rolling Stone’s collection of branded apparel and accessories (you can also use the discount for the Collector’s Edition Box Set featuring Blackpink).

Use the 25% off Black Friday discount on almost everything in the Rolling Stone Online Shop — no promo code required.

This is the first time the Rolling Stone collection has gone on sale this year, and the entire site is eligible for the discount (except for back issues). Fans and customers who take advantage of the access offer will get to shop the Black Friday deals before anyone else — perfect to secure that hoodie or sweatshirt you’ve been eyeing and to ensure your size is in stock.

Rolling Stone’s official Black Friday sale kicked off on Monday, November 21 and runs through Tuesday, November 29 at noon EST. Use it to shop pieces like our new Modern Jumbo Logo Crewneck and our Modern Logo Dad Hat. Both pieces were sold out during initial pre-orders but will be restocked for Black Friday.

The discount is valid all through Black Friday weekend and through Cyber Monday, though we recommend shopping early in case quantities run out.

The Rolling Stone collection includes both contemporary, streetwear-inspired pieces, as well as T-shirts drawn from the magazine’s archive of memorable covers. The latest release also includes a Rolling Stone Special Edition Logo Tee by Philip Burke, the noted American portrait artist and illustrator, whose work has appeared in the magazine’s pages for decades.