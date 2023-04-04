Where to Buy Rolling Stone’s Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of music’s most exciting groups is getting the Rolling Stone treatment, with the Rolling Stone Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN.

Exclusively shot and produced for Rolling Stone in conjunction with SEVENTEEN, the 56-page zine lets fans get up close and personal with the K-pop group, who have won over fans around the world with their uplifting music, next-level performances, fashionable style and inspiring messages.

Rolling Stone

Buy Rolling Stone SEVENTEEN Zine $39

The Rolling Stone Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN includes brand new interviews with each of the group’s sub-units, plus 35 new photos, including behind-the-scenes snapshots of each of the members that you won’t find anywhere else.

Ahead of their new EP release, S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO open up about their brotherhood, express their love and appreciation for their beloved CARATS, share their favorite memories from last year’s world tour and more, in new sit-down interviews with Rolling Stone.

Get to know the guys even better with a bonus Q&A, where they reveal some hidden fun facts and personal favorites for their fans. Trending Hollywood Has Welcomed Jeremy Piven Back But His Accusers Haven’t Forgotten Inside Trump's Demands for a High-Profile Surrender: 'It's Kind of a Jesus Christ Thing' Christine McVie Died of a Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report Yes Refuses To Reunite With Singer Jon Anderson. He's OK With That

Available exclusively on the Rolling Stone Shop, the zine is a great way to celebrate and show your support for one of the biggest acts in the world right now.

Get the Rolling Stone Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN at shop.rollingstone.com for $39.

This product ships worldwide. Available for a limited time only.