Where to Buy Rolling Stone’s Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN

Exclusively shot and produced for Rolling Stone, the 56-page zine lets fans get up close and personal with the K-pop group, with new interviews and brand new, never-before-seen photos
seventeen rolling stone zine
Rolling Stone

One of music’s most exciting groups is getting the Rolling Stone treatment, with the Rolling Stone Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN.

Exclusively shot and produced for Rolling Stone in conjunction with SEVENTEEN, the 56-page zine lets fans get up close and personal with the K-pop group, who have won over fans around the world with their uplifting music, next-level performances, fashionable style and inspiring messages.

Rolling Stone

Buy Rolling Stone SEVENTEEN Zine $39

The Rolling Stone Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN includes brand new interviews with each of the group’s sub-units, plus 35 new photos, including behind-the-scenes snapshots of each of the members that you won’t find anywhere else. 

Ahead of their new EP release, S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO open up about their brotherhood, express their love and appreciation for their beloved CARATS, share their favorite memories from last year’s world tour and more, in new sit-down interviews with Rolling Stone.

Get to know the guys even better with a bonus Q&A, where they reveal some hidden fun facts and personal favorites for their fans.

Available exclusively on the Rolling Stone Shop, the zine is a great way to celebrate and show your support for one of the biggest acts in the world right now. 

Get the Rolling Stone Special Edition Zine Featuring SEVENTEEN at shop.rollingstone.com for $39.

This product ships worldwide. Available for a limited time only.

