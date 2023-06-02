Rolling Stone Unveils Capsule Collection With Streetwear Brand PLEASURES

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

At Rolling Stone, we’ve always been known for our highly-anticipated cover drops, but our latest release celebrates the magazine’s long-held influence in the fashion space.

Rolling Stone has teamed up with LA-based lifestyle brand, PLEASURES on a new capsule collection, inspired by music, pop art and the magazine’s famous iconography.

PLEASURES

Buy Rolling Stone x PLEASURES $42+

The gender neutral collection features three pieces: a classic hoodie with custom Rolling Stone x PLEASURES print; a relaxed T-shirt that nods to retro concert tees; and a dad hat-style baseball cap adorned with the iconic Rolling Stone logo and PLEASURES emblem.

Pricing for the collection starts at $42 for the hat and $44 for the T-shirt, to $100 for the hoodie. The capsule drops exclusively on pleasuresnow.com.

PLEASURES

One of the buzziest streetwear brands on the scene today, PLEASURES has long drawn influence from the music space, thanks to co-founder Alex James’ love of underground rock and punk growing up. The brand has collaborated with a number of companies and musicians in the last few years, including a shoe drop with Dr. Martens, and a clothing capsule with Mo’Wax and UNKLE founder James Lavelle that paid homage to classic Roland synthesizers.

James says the new Rolling Stone collaboration was “born from a shared love of music and passion for music education. Inspired by the power of Rolling Stone’s brand and its iconic journalism and content, the capsule collection was born.”

PLEASURES

Buy Rolling Stone x PLEASURES $42+

The exclusive Rolling Stone x PLEASURES collection is out now. Shop online at pleasuresnow.com.