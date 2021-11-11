Rolling Stone Launches Online Media Writing Course With The New School, Yellowbrick

Rolling Stone is teaming up with The New School on a new online course designed for aspiring journalists hoping to land a job in media and advertising.

The “Media Writing Essentials” course is available now on the online education platform, Yellowbrick, and open to students of all ages and skill levels. Taught by editors from Rolling Stone, along with journalists from The New York Times, Variety and other leading publications, the certificate course is intended to help students build and refine the essential skills necessary to make it in today’s competitive media landscape.

Among the topics covered in the five-part course: how to find a unique story angle; tips on working with sensitive sources; the importance of SEO; finding your niche in the media landscape; and how to craft the perfect pitch. Lessons will span traditional publishing, as well as social media and business-focused writing (think: tips on crafting compelling advertising copy, press releases and relevant blogs).

Each module is taught by different instructors and includes both video lessons and related skill-building activities. The modules range from 3-5 hours long and can be broken into several shorter lessons that students complete at their own pace. At the end of the course, students earn a non-credit certificate of completion from The New School.

The Media Writing Essentials course features experts from across the writing spectrum. Instructors from The New School faculty include Novelist John Reed and faculty lead for the program and Media Content Strategist, Jess Ansari. The program also features William Earl, Editor at Variety; New York Times and National Book Critics Circle-honored author Mira Jacob; Nandi Pointer, Documentary Producer; and Sheila Munguia, Sr. Director of Global Communications for Peloton, among others. Rolling Stone staffers include Executive Editor, Sean Woods; News Director, Jason Newman; Politics Editor, Patrick Reis; and Tim Chan, who is Rolling Stone‘s Director of Products and Commerce.

“Every single one of our writers knows how to conceive, report, research, and write a great story, but none were born with those abilities – they were taught,” says Woods. “By working with The New School and Yellowbrick, we want to share what we’ve learned and inspire the next generation of reporters and storytellers.”

“Writing is a vital skill and a passionate pursuit for so many people, but it can be difficult to find your place in the writing world without first knowing where you might excel and what it will take to get there,” adds Mariana Amatullo, The New School’s Vice Provost for Global Executive Education and Online Strategic Initiatives.“ Our faculty have found professional success in numerous writing-focused fields and are ready to share their experiences with aspiring writers.”

Head to yellowbrick.co/media-writing to learn more about the course and to sign up for Media Writing Essentials now.