Rolling Stone Expands Cannabis Partnership With Curaleaf

Rolling Stone is growing its partnership with cannabis brand Curaleaf, to bring the co-branded “Rolling Stone by Select” line of cannabis products to new markets across the U.S.

The Rolling Stone and Select partnership first launched in June, with Select’s first-ever pre-roll, as well as “The Cliq,” Select’s proprietary pod system. Both products featured strains specially-selected by Rolling Stone to be “made for music.”

The latest launch features three vape offerings curated by Rolling Stone, which were chosen to “capture the essence of genre-defining sounds in music history.” The strains include a berry-forward “Overdrive” Sativa; a fruity and calming “Phaser” Hybrid; and a complex and full-bodied “Reverb” Indica.

Each cartridge contains Select’s premium Elite cannabis oil and is housed in its proprietary Cliq pod system. While the first Rolling Stone by Select release was only available in Nevada, the new products will launch in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Massachusetts in early 2022.

“We are thrilled to introduce Rolling Stone by Select products to these new markets after receiving overwhelming support from our customers in Nevada,” says Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. “Rolling Stone has been covering cannabis with authentic, hard hitting journalism and amplifying the synergies between music, cannabis, and culture for over fifty years, and we hope this carefully selected co-branded product line continues to destigmatize and normalize cannabis consumption. Select has set itself apart in the vape world by constantly innovating and manufacturing the highest-quality, smoothest cartridges possible, and we look forward to bringing new cannabis experiences to our customers.”

“Entering the cannabis space, we wanted to make sure that we joined forces with a brand that aligned with our core values and delivered the best possible product. We found that in Curaleaf and its Select brand,” adds Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. “Our collaboration with Curaleaf celebrates the connection between music and immersive experiences, a connection that is fundamental to the ethos of our brand, and as we enter new markets, we’re eager to continue to elevate audiences’ experiences.”

The Rolling Stone cannabis products celebrate the symbiotic relationship between music and cannabis, while highlighting the impact and influence of cannabis on popular culture.

Rolling Stone by Select products are currently available in dispensaries across Nevada and will soon launch in states such as California, Arizona, Colorado and Massachusetts. For more information on product availability, visit selectcannabis.com/find-us. You can also shop Select edibles and the brand’s new THC beverage enhancers online at Eaze.com.