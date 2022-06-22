Rolling Stone Unveils Second NFT Drop With Bored Ape Yacht Club

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Every big release deserves a sequel, and Rolling Stone and Bored Ape Yacht Club are partnering up for the second time on a new NFT collaboration.

The new release includes two physical art prints, available on the BAYC website, as well as two digital NFTs that will auctioned on OpenSea. Both pieces were created exclusively for this release, offering both fans and collectors a chance to own something from one of the biggest digital art collectives in the world today and one of the most iconic magazines of all time.

The first fine art print features an illustration of the iconic Bored Ape in his own private paradise. The exclusive hand-drawn illustration sees Curtis lounging on the dock of the Bored Ape Clubhouse with a ukulele in hand and dreams of nautical adventures floating in his head.

The second art print is a collaboration with Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and follows the daredevil ape as he escapes from a mutant slime volcano on his motorcycle, outrunning – and outwitting – the barreling plume of lava behind him.

Both prints measure 8.5 x 11 inches and are printed on 290 GSM fine art paper.

In addition to the collector’s-edition prints, two digital NFTs will be auctioned on OpenSea, with the NFTs each featuring the iconic Rolling Stone logo and unique BAYC/MAYC artwork. The winners of the two 1-of-1 NFT auctions will also receive the associated collector’s item signed by the founders of Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, the artist, and the CEO of Rolling Stone.

The Rolling Stone x Bored Ape Yacht Club collaboration is accessible exclusively online, payable in ApeCoin through the official Bored Ape Yacht Club merch store. The drop will go live at 9am ET on June 22.

The fine art print is being offered for $100 in ApeCoin (plus the cost of shipping) and will only be available for five hours, from 9am-2pm ET. Each print sold within the five-hour window will come with an official card to certify authenticity. This is a rare chance for the public to take home a piece of art from BAYC with Rolling Stone’s stamp of approval.

The two digital cover NFTs, meantime, will be auctioned off on OpenSea, the world’s largest web3 marketplace. Bidding will also be open to the public with the winner bid payable in ApeCoin.

The new Rolling Stone and BAYC collaboration comes on the heels of a limited-edition zine drop last fall, which sold out within 30 minutes.