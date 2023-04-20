Love-Love: Roger Federer Serves Up Tennis-Inspired Tee for Uniqlo’s Latest Charitable Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Roger Federer may have stepped back from the public eye after retiring from tennis, but the sporting legend is back in the spotlight this week with a new Uniqlo T-shirt collaboration.

Federer is one of five “artists” to contribute to Uniqlo’s “Peace for All” campaign, which raises money for international aid organizations through the sales of exclusive T-shirts.

Federer’s design is a play on the word “Love,” with a tennis ball in place of the letter “O.” Of course, love is a central theme in Uniqlo’s campaign, though it’s also a common phrase used in tennis matches. The T-shirt is available in sizes XXS to 3XL and retails online for $24.90.

As part of the collaboration, Uniqlo will donate a portion of profits evenly to UNHCR, Save the Children, and Plan International. The “Peace for All” campaign launched last June and has already raised more than $2.4 million for initiatives that include self-reliance projects for Rohingya women refugees and educational support for displaced Syrian children.

Federer, who was sponsored by Uniqlo during his tennis career, says he was eager to lend his image (and design skills) to the brand for such a meaningful project. "For over 25 years, I considered myself very fortunate to explore the world while competing in a sport I love," he says. "Tennis and peace both start with "Love" and I hope this simple design also can remind everyone how important it is to respect each other."

In addition to Federer’s T-shirt, the collection includes designs from the legendary artist Basquiat, Akamai, Magnum Photos/Cristina de Middel, and Dick Bruna.

Uniqlo says it has already sold more than a million T-shirts through the “Peace for All” campaign, and the brand hopes to continue to grown the project and their celebrity collaborations. “Our wish is for a world in which all people can feel the peace of a future where everyone can live safely together,” Uniqlo says, in a release. “We will continue to broaden this initiative, working with people all around the world.”

Five styles are available in the current Uniqlo “Peace for All” T-Shirt collection, though a limited number of styles from previous seasons are available as well. See the full collection at Uniqlo.com.