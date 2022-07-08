Rock & Rosé: Jon Bon Jovi, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons Team Up for New Summer Drink

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Three legendary rockers are showcasing their sweeter side this summer with a new collaboration that turns up the heat on a refreshing, cool treat.

Jon Bon Jovi is teaming up with KISS’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons on a new Hampton Water Frosé, inspired by Bon Jovi’s rosé brand of the same name. The frozen, slushie-style drink will be available exclusively at Stanley and Simmons’ Rock & Brews restaurant chain across the country this summer. Made with Hampton Water Rosé, Grey Goose Vodka, peach liquor, citrus and fresh strawberries, the trio say the frosé is the “ultimate summer cocktail.”

The new beverage collab was borne out of a decades-long friendship between the three artists, who have frequently performed on the same bill but never officially put out a release together. In his autobiography, Face the Music: A Life Exposed, Stanley revealed that he was asked to write songs for Bon Jovi’s seminal 1986 album, Slippery When Wet, but ultimately passed. Simmons, meantime, once co-owned an Arena Football League team (the LA KISS) around the same time that Bon Jovi was a majority owner of the AFL’s Philadelphia Soul. Years later, the trio are finally working together in an official capacity, albeit in cocktail form.

The new frosé helps to ring in summer beach season but also Rock & Brews’ 12th year in business. Founded by Stanley and Simmons in 2010, the music-inspired restaurant now has 23 locations nationwide, and they’re popular destinations for fans in airports, arenas and casinos too.

Hampton Water, meantime, launched in 2017 as a family affair, with Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi teaming up to bring together the relaxed vibes of the Hamptons with their favorite drink from the South of France.

“Just like a good song, wine can bring people together no matter where they are in the world,” Bon Jovi says, “and that’s why Jesse and I are excited to partner with Rock & Brews, which was created by my friends and fellow rockers, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, to launch Hampton Water Frosé. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy with your friends and family coast to coast while listening to your favorite music all summer long.”

The Hampton Water Frosé will only be available at Rock & Brews for a limited time. But not to worry: Hampton Water wines will also be available at all Rock & Brews locations beginning this weekend as well. You can also buy the regular bottle of Hampton Water Rosé online if you can’t make it to a Rock & Brews restaurant.