RS Recommends: The Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven Gives You Wood-Fired Pie in 60 Seconds

With the weather warming up, and people starting to safely gather more and more in-person, the greatest season of the year is upon us: grilling season. But the tools you need for grilling, barbecuing, and smoking meats can be expansive, and hosting a shared meal can get complicated quickly.

With so many outdoor cooking gadgets to sift through, it’s hard to tell which ones are worth it. It’s important to think about what food staples you’ll be serving up the most this summer, and pick gear that will make you a pro at one consistent, wow-worthy signature dish. What if you’re not craving perfectly smokey ribs or juicy burgers, but a crispy pizza? Don’t order delivery—it’s easier than ever to make expertly-charred pizza with the Roccbox Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven.

With the Roccbox Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven by Gozney, you can experience the same wood-fired taste of a pizzeria pie from the comfort of your own backyard. Great for at-home gatherings, this oven is sure to take your pizza nights to the next level.

Roccbox vs. Ooni and Other Pizza Ovens

Roccbox is the oven to end all ovens for pizza snobs — a stainless steel, restaurant-grade oven that cooks authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. It beats out other competitors significantly both in terms of ease of use and cook time: with high temperatures reaching 950ºF, you’ll get that ideal balance of thin base and perfectly puffed up, charred artisan crust, all in just 60 seconds.

You’ll get unrivaled cooking results with a combination of the thick stone floor (similar to the best pizza stones), dense insulation and a unique rolling flame. Other outdoor pizza ovens don’t always include precise temperature controls, but the Roccbox’s built-thermometer makes it so there’s never any question about how hot the flames are roaring when you’re ready to cook.

The body is also built for maximum heat retention and distribution, so you won’t lose any charr if you’re baking multiple pies. A unique safe-touch, silicone jacket on the exterior will also protect you from burning your hands on the side like you might with other purely stainless steel ovens.

If you’re a true pizza connoisseur, the dual heating options are also a big bonus. Roccbox’s gas burner and propane hook up are convenient for everyday use, but you can add-on an optional detachable wood burner if you have opinions on wood chips impacting crust flavor.

While its price point may be on the higher end of ovens of its size, the versatility combined with its super fast cook time make it a standout that everyone from pizza-lovers to grilling aficionados will want to use.

How Do You Use the Roccbox?

You can use the Roccbox outdoor oven for everything from pizzas to meats and vegetables. It will cook a pizza from scratch (I.e. dough + toppings) in under a minute, and we like it for flatbreads, pies and quiches as well.

Perhaps the biggest plus is that Roccbox is totally capable of handling non-pizza dishes: with its blazing-hot internal temp, this oven can fire up well-seared steaks, roasted veggies, and crispy fish in no time. Gozney also offers a library of delicious recipes, “how to” videos, and cooking sessions on their website if you need even more recipe inspiration.

Is the Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven Easy to Use?

We love that the Roccbox is ready to use as soon as you unbox it, with retractable legs and detachable burner making both set-up and foldaway storage a breeze. There’s also an additional cover you can get to protect it from the elements, if you want to keep it stationed in your backyard.

But you can take the Roccbox almost anywhere with its carrying strap, making it easy to whip up a pizza at the park, cookout, or while tailgating with friends (though its weight, toppling out at 62 lbs, means it’s not completely mobile enough for hiking or camping).

Using propane? Just connect the oven’s regulator to your gas canister, click the switch and start cooking. Using kindling? Pack any hard, non-treated wood (think: ash, oak, beech) into the hopper and use a lighter to spark up your fire. The dense insulation and powerful flame means your crust and toppings will get a nicely-balanced bake no matter which method you choose.

Is the Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven Worth It?

If you’re craving a good-quality pizza pie, you don’t need to go somewhere with a 900ºF oven or order takeout that may not arrive hot or fresh. The best portable pizza ovens can easily be used at home, with a slew of brick gas, indoor models, and wood-fired options on the market. But Roccbox will change your home-cooked pizza for good, giving you meltier cheese and a crispier crust faster than ever before.

It’s durable enough to stand up to a whole season of outdoor cooking, with a 23.75 x 22.5 x 17.5 inch body that’s more compact than your average gas grill. Bottom line? This chic and retro-styled oven is actually a flame-broiling, pizza-making workhorse.

You’ll get all the tools you need to start firing up pies right away: your purchase includes the pizza oven, gas burner, pizza peel, and hopper tool manual.

Roccbox stands out from the pizza oven competition, giving you everything you need to make an incredible pies in one sleek, portable package. See full product details here.