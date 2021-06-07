 Robert Graham Rock of Ages Collection: KISS, Def Leppard, Motley Crue - Rolling Stone
KISS, Motley Crue Prints Front New Robert Graham Collection of Rock and Roll T-Shirts

The shirts riff off album art and iconography from each of the groups and are being released in limited edition

Tim Chan

robert graham rock of ages collection

Robert Graham

Menswear brand Robert Graham has launched a rock and roll-inspired collection that pays tribute to some of the biggest bands of all time.

The aptly-named “Rock of Ages” collection features officially-licensed T-shirts inspired by KISS, Def Leppard and Motley Crue. The shirts riff off album art and iconography from each of the groups, and are available in generous sizing from XS to 4XL. Each shirt was produced in extremely limited edition (many of the Def Leppard tees have already sold out).

robert graham kiss t-shirt

Buy: Robert Graham x KISS T-Shirt at $248

The Robert Graham x KISS “Monsters” T-shirt features the band members’ iconic mugs immortalized in gunmetal and antiqued grey crystals. Robert Graham says the crystals were all individually applied by hand, adding to the workmanship of each piece. The back features the iconic KISS logo emblazoned in hand embroidery.

The “Too Fast for Love” shirt, meantime, pays homage to Motley Crue, with a metal and crystal-studded “signature skull” and hand-embroidered roses. A Dr. Feelgood script on the back is taken from the group’s seminal 1989 album of the same name.

motley crue robert graham

Robert Graham

Buy: Robert Graham x Motley Crue T-Shirt at $248

The T-shirt collection was designed with approval from all the band members and in conjunction with their respective record labels. With only a very limited quantity produced (and no re-stocking), the tees make for a great collector’s piece, whether you’re a music fan or merch fan.

Founded in 2001, Robert Graham is best-known for its menswear shirting and suiting inspired by “wearable art.” The company also releases a number of limited-edition series each year, with its current offerings drawing inspiration from everything from Cali tie-dye prints, to “rock funk soul.”

