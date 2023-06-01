Rihanna Debuts “Use A Condom” T-Shirt While Pregnant With Second Child

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s legendary maternity wardrobe is a gift that does not. stop. giving.

The singer who recently graced the internet with previously unreleased releasing maternity photos with her first baby, RZA — a photos series she calls “Rub on ya titties” — continues to model how both beautiful and fun pregnancy can be.

Now pregnant with her second child, Rihanna recently released a new “Use a Condom” t-shirt, now available for sale at Savage x Fenty for just $44.

In natural form, Queen Rih never misses an opportunity to remind us of her comedic genius — captioning her debut t-shirt photos with “This shirt is old…” — letting us all in on the not-so-secret that her and Rocky haven’t really been following the shirt’s advice. Icon behavior, only.

Her post’s comments were quickly overrun with support.



Rapper Latto chimed in with emojis that encapsulate what we were all thinking.



instagram.com



Executive Design Director of Savage x Fenty Sport also shared some advice for onlookers…



instagram.com



While others commented on a new business line for Rihanna to consider…

instagram.com

instagram.com

And if she does decide to sell condoms, we’ll all be here and graciously waiting to support.

I purchased a shirt before finishing this post (and so should you). Or check out her Fenty Beauty sale if that’s more your lane.