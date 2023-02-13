Rihanna Wore a Pair of Hiking Shoes for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna set the internet on fire Sunday with her buzzed-about Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, but fans were also seeing red with the singer’s Super Bowl outfit.

Rihanna took the stage wearing a bright red Alaïa puffer coat over a red Loewe jumpsuit and glossy bustier. The ever stylish singer finished off her look with a pair of Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers.

If you did a double take, you weren’t the only one. Salomon is best-known for their hiking shoes and winter gear (think ski and snowboard accessories), and Rihanna’s “Cross High” sneakers certainly fit the same — literal — mode, with its chunky heel, rubber outsole and ripstop, water-resistant construction.

Of course, these weren’t just any regular hiking sneakers though. Rihanna was sporting a limited-edition release from Salomon and luxury French fashion house Maison Margiela. The resulting MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High Sneakers showcase the best of both brands, fusing Margiela’s classic minimalism and irreverence with the outdoor outfitter’s performance-focused designs.

Raphaël Susitna

Buy MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High $415

Released last fall, the sneakers marked the first iteration of Margiela’s collaboration with Salomon. The best part: while much of what Rihanna wore at the Super Bowl was custom, the singer’s shoes are available online now at retailers like Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus for $415.

In a press release, the brands say the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High “fuses a performance sensibility with a directional aesthetic.” As adept on the hiking trails as it is on the Super Bowl stage (or for daily wear), the shoes feature a lug and block heel, high-top silhouette, and snug suede and ripstop upper. The shoe is available in a black and white or reddish orange colorway (as seen on Rihanna).

Getty Images

Buy MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High $415

According to the Margiela design team, the motivation was to “create a shoe that could easily transition between cityscapes and the great outdoors — a single product that both maintained Salomon’s high-performance specifications and also resonated with MM6 Maison Margiela’s contemporary aesthetic.” Trending A Pregnant Rihanna Delivers Glitzy Super Bowl Halftime Show De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin' in Super Bowl Ad

Rihanna also wore gloves for her performance, which she later removed to reveal some ruby red nails. The nail art was courtesy of nail polish brand CND and celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees, who has worked with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa in the past, in addition to Rihanna.

CND

Buy CND Shellac Devil Red $15.30

“We wanted the nails to pop so we went with CND’s Devil Red,” Kyees says, “which is the perfect true red that really complements her tone. The longer length square shaped tips also beautifully lengthened her hands while still staying true to the classic look.”

The CND Shellac get polish is hard to find but we spotted it available online for $15.30 right now at BeyondPolish.com.

Rihanna has her own beauty line, Fenty Beauty, and while the brand released a special “game day” collection with the NFL, Fenty currently doesn’t make nail polish.