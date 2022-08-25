Ketchup or Makeup? Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Launches Condiment-Themed Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever eaten a sandwich really quickly and had ketchup all over your face? Then thought damn, that’s a good color on me? No? Yeah, me neither. But Rihanna’s latest Fenty Beauty collection capitalizes on this idea and brings a fun, game-show style theme to it.

This new Fenty Beauty drop is a collaboration with art collective MSCHF and each limited-edition palette contains six packets of ketchup or bright red lipgloss. The number of ketchup packets or genuine lip gloss packets will depend on your luck, and since this is a limited edition drop, you can only purchase it through ketchupormakeup.com.

When pictures of the new condiment-inspired collection dropped on social media, it confused fans. A lot of Fenty Beauty lovers were genuinely disappointed, not wanting to spend $25 just to end up with a bunch of neatly-packed but rather mundane ketchup packets. Others applauded the marketing, which featured heavily done-up models with ketchup smeared all over their faces.

If for some reason, you don’t feel like playing a guessing game with your new makeup palette, you can choose to buy just the Fenty Gloss Bomb at Ulta in four different shades. The gloss itself is highly-rated, boasts a non-sticky feel, and keeps your lips from drying out.

For those of you interested in shopping for a similar bright red ketchup-themed gloss tone, choose the Fenty Gloss Bomb in ‘Heat.’ This cherry red plumping gloss offers a high-shine finish and is packed with shea butter and Vitamin E for a nourishing effect.

Down to roll the dice on the new Fenty Beauty drop? (Worst-case scenario you end up with some ketchup packets for your next takeout meal) Shop the Fenty Beauty x MSCHF collection now through ketchupormakeup.com. This is the only place you’ll be able to shop the new limited edition drop and stocks are limited so grab your palette soon.

You can also browse all of Rihanna’s latest makeup and skincare releases at FentyBeauty.com.