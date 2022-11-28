Get Schwifty: Igloo’s Latest Collab Is the Best Gift for the ‘Rick and Morty’ Fan on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re headed to the park or to another dimension, it’s now easier to keep your drinks and food cold and crisp thanks to Igloo’s newest collection inspired by Rick and Morty, the Emmy-winning animated Adult Swim series.

The new Rick and Morty x Igloo Cooler collaboration is the first time the cooler company has teamed up with the hit series, which is now in its sixth season. Now available to shop online with prices ranging from $24.99 to $49.99, the collection consists of three pieces (so far), ready for your next journey through space and time.

The collab includes a Little Playmate cooler, a Coolmate can cooler for your beer, and a Sling cooler to haul up to six cans — all inspired by characters from the comedy.

“Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on these incredibly designed Rick and Morty coolers has been an otherworldly kind of cool,” said Adrienne Berkes, vice president of marketing at Igloo, in a statement. “We have a variety of styles with different character designs that really capture the fun and hilariousness of the show. We’re excited to see fans taking these coolers on their own Rick and Morty-inspired adventures.”

For individual cans, you can keep your drink cool with the sweat-proof, BPA-free Riggity Wrecked Coolmate. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated design keeps your drink chilled, while the gasket on the inner rim ensures a secure fit and is quick to clean. The exterior is sweat-resistant, so your hands (and the can) stay dry. It’s made from food-grade stainless steel, is dishwasher-safe, and is especially convenient if your spacecraft has a cup holder too.

The Pickle Rick Sling can hold up to six stacked 12-ounce cans of your favorite drink (or anything on a cob), with a breathable, adjustable, and padded shoulder for easy carrying. This can be opened from the top or bottom, thanks to the double zipper. The interior, meantime, is insulated with MaxCold material, and both the inside and outside are easy to clean if they get filthy on your intergalactic travels.

Unlike the show’s single-use Mr. Meeseeks, the new collection’s versatile Little Playmate cooler with the helpful blue creature will keep your drinks cool over and over again for years to come. It’s insulated with eco-friendly Thermecool foam, and can hold up to nine cans of your favorite beverages (or about one plumbus). It’s extra-convenient to carry with the secure molded-in handle, features the classic side-push button and swiveling lid, and the high-quality Mr. Meeseeks graphics are protected against fading from prolonged UV damage.

Fans can now pick up the new Rick and Morty x Igloo Coolers collab at IglooCoolers.com. Rick and Morty, the series, airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim through Dec. 11. You can watch it with a Sling TV subscription, starting at $20 for a monthly plan, and previous seasons on HBO Max.