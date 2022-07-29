RS Recommends: This Discounted Eye Massager Reduces Eye Strain and Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re spending hours on your laptop for work or school, you know the realities of eye strain. You probably also hate waking up with bags under your eyes after a bad night’s sleep. That’s where the Renpho eye massager comes in, ‘massaging’ your eyes to provide relief. It’s also currently seeing a major discount, down to $53 — a whopping 59% off. You can even save an additional 5% with the coupon below the product’s price, further discounting it to $50.53.

While an eye massager might sound odd, Renpho’s device uses heat and compression to gently knead your eye muscles and the area surrounding it. There are two compression modes available, depending on how deep of a sensation you’re looking for. The brand also claims the added heat feature helps reduce eye puffiness and dry eyes.

What really sets this eye massager apart though is its built-in Bluetooth speaker. This means you can listen to your favorite tunes and relax while the massager does its work. Plus, there are both touch controls on the massager itself and an added remote control to adjust settings — like altering your music or changing the manager’s vibration settings.

It’s also travel-friendly and can be easily stored in the included storage bag. And, the adjustable headband means you never have to worry about it feeling too loose or tight at any time.

Grab the Renpho Eye Massager now at its discounted $50 price while stocks last. We don’t expect this limited-time deal to last long.