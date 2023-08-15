The Little Black…Everything? Reformation’s 30% Off Sale Has Us Falling For Midnight Shades

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. We’re #2,” reads a tagline in bold across Reformation’s homepage. It’s this kind of messaging that makes shopping Reformation’s annual summer sale oh so sweet.

The brand began in 2009 as a small vintage reseller based in LA and has quickly become a shopping destination for a gallery of more than 2 million viewers across their collective platforms. After transitioning to production, the Reformation has maintained its ideals for sustainability, opening America’s first sustainable factory in 2013. “It’s a false choice to say that you can either do the right thing or make money,” CEO Hali Borenstein wrote Candian Business earlier this year. “Businesses fundamentally need to thrive and produce capital, but that doesn’t have to conflict with our mission.”

With hundreds of products sustainably sourced from around the world and manufactured in LA, it’s easy to find something that catches the eye. But a penchant for black seems to be the way to shop this sale. As Coco Chanel once said, “Women think of all colors except the absence of color. I have said that black has it all. White too. Their beauty is absolute. It is the perfect harmony.”

Top Reformation Dresses

Back in March, Matthew Williams showed a collection for Givenchy that epitomized the brand’s lux history. Shuffled between layers of sartorial jackets and trenches revealed plunging necklines, caught between mock necks and waistlines. Emulating these looks in a chic and much more affordable form is the Aylani Dress. Taking inspo from the FW23 collection, the dress’s chest opening under a bow neck adds sensuality to the otherwise cocktail evening dress. Buy Aylani Dress ($134 $198 )

Shop More Dresses

Top Reformation Tops

Over the summer, Max hit series Succession amplified the idea of “quiet luxury,” a premise that luxury goods, when done well, are pretty subtle and mundane. While the term has all but faded from the conversation, the idea remains in trend. Lux products are often the simplest; nothing says more than tailoring. This modern update on a traditional button-up, as seen in the Erin Silk Top, is simple, refined, and unique enough to straddle the line of quite luxury and distinction. Buy Erin Silk Top ($90 $128 )

Shop More Tops

Top Reformation Bottoms

When Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, opened for the Valentino Couture show this summer, she had the internet ablaze. The topic of discussion? Her oversized, slouchy denim. The Alanis Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans are the perfect dupe for the overpriced Valentino pair, emulating the same casual baggy fit that can be dressed up or down with a few simple tops and shoe changes. Buy Alanis Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans ($118 $168 )

Shop More Bottoms

Top Reformation Sweaters & Jackets

For Jerry Lorenzo’s first official show as founder of Fear of God, he chose to “celebrate American luxury” through a series of upscale basics. It’s was Lorenzo excels in, but it was a series of leather jackets mixed throughout the show that really sold the idea of lux. When shopping the sale, look at Reformation’s selection of leather goods, in particular the Veda Hall Leather Bomber, which comes with an excellent price cut. Buy Veda Hall Leather Bomber ($335 $478 )

Top Reformation Shoes

Quality leather shoes are hard to come by, especially when looking for unique styles that don’t come with a $500+ price tag. Reformation’s collection of shoes is the best of both worlds, but there’s something about the Rayna Closed Toe Clog that elevates it above the rest. Perhaps it’s the fact that Balenciaga sent clogs down the runway earlier this year, or maybe 90s nostalgia has penetrated footwear. Either way, these are great items to snag. Buy Rayna Closed Toe Clog ($209 $298 )

Shop More Shoes