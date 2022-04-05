 Razer x Cariuma Sneaker Launch: Products, Prices, Availability - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: Gamers and Sneakerheads Alike Are Snapping Up This Footwear Collab

Celebrate Earth Month with this sustainable sneaker collab from Razer and Cariuma

Razer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Razer is known for its futuristic gaming gear from RBG keyboards that light up the room to fast performing laptops like the Razer Blade 15, but did you know the brand’s also known for some of the best (and weirdest) collabs of all time? From Razer x Fossil to a Hello Kitty merch line stocked with gaming accessories in pink and white, and even a seed investment into a sustainable products startup, that — wait for it — is known for its bamboo toilet paper (part of the brand’s #GoGreenWithRazer initiative).

But, Razer’s latest product offering is probably the most stylish and jaw-dropping of all — and, just in time to help you gear up for Earth Month. On January 25, 2022, Razer announced its new sneaker lineup with the sustainable footwear brand, Cariuma. The collection includes four variations of a canvas sneaker, with sizing options available for all genders. Prices start at $89.

Buy: Razer x Cariuma Sneakers at $89+

These new shoes are adorably dubbed ‘Sneki Snek’ sneakers after Razer’s lovable neon green and black snake mascot that adorns each high and low top sneaker option. Every Razer x Cariuma sneaker is also built with durable canvas and organic cotton. The vegan insole is made from cork, memory foam and mamona oil for all-day comfort and support. And, the customizable laces are all designed from recycled plastic, keeping the recurring theme of sustainability in mind.

In an effort to go greener, Razer and Cariuma will also save 10 trees for every pair of sneakers sold, with a goal to save ten million trees at the end of the campaign. The brand also vowed to release more Sneki Snek merch with every milestone reached — the latest milestone hit was one million and Razer released a Sneki Snek hoodie to celebrate the occasion. Keep track of all the released Razer merch and the status of the brand’s conservational efforts here.

Right now, certain sizes of these Cariuma x Razer styles are sold out, so make sure to grab your favorite pair of sustainable sneakers quickly. Check out our Earth Month gift guide to find more ways to help the planet leading up to Earth Day.

