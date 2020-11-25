Yungblud’s Promo Push for New Album Includes a Spot-On Ray-Ban Collab

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Yungblud is stepping up the promo for his latest album weird! with a new collaboration with Ray-Ban that shows off the singer’s favorite fashion influences and his brash, outspoken style.

Available now on Ray-Ban.com, the “Weird Collection styled by YUNGBLUD” shares the same name as the artist’s upcoming studio album and features three pairs of classic Ray-Ban sunglasses re-imagined in bold new prints and colorways. Ray-Ban says the personality-driven collection was “inspired by Yungblud’s vision of the future: a place where people can be themselves, no matter what the world tells them to be.”

Ray-Ban

The collection includes new takes on the Ray-Ban State Street, Nomad, and Caribbean silhouettes, each infused with Yungblud’s inimitable personal style.

The “State Street” (above right) is a layered blue and orange take on the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers, updated with Evolve photochromic (read: transition) lenses. The “Nomad,” meantime (above left) is a chunky, exaggerated take on Seventies tortoiseshell specs, styled with dashes of neon pink on the frames, and pink photochromic lenses.

The final frame in the capsule, the “Caribbean,” was first released in the Sixties as a subtle twist on the original Ray-Ban Wayfarer. Yungblud worked with the Ray-Ban team to re-work the frame with neon green dashes against the black acetate, finished with green lenses (photo above center).

“Yungblud has built a community around him, a place where millions of misfits around the globe can belong,” the company says in a press release. “At a time when it feels [like] the carpet is being pulled from under our feet, [the collection] finds a balance between the iconic design of the past and a multi-chromatic vision of the future; frames for all the misfits getting their glow on, owning the present and not afraid to shout about it.”

Yungblud posted a photo of the collection to his Instagram, adding the caption, “be who u are, no matter what the world tells you to be.”

All three styles in the capsule collection will be available in limited quantities exclusively on Ray-Ban.com. Prices range from $195 to $205. Ray-Ban says once the styles are sold out, they will not be re-stocked.

In addition to working with the Ray-Ban team on the sunglasses, Yungblud soundtracks the accompanying campaign video, which is set to the singer’s latest single, “Strawberry Lipstick.” The track will be included in Yungblud’s forthcoming full-length album weird! which drops December 4th.

Yungblud is also currently promoting his new album through a “virtual tour” experience, with the singer performing live each night in different cities, to an audience streaming from home.