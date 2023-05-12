How ‘Succession’ Sparked the “Quiet Luxury” Fashion Trend — And How You Can Get the Look for Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been hearing as much buzz about Kendall Roy’s latest blazer on Succession as you have about his next schemes to keep Waystar Royco in the family, you may have caught on to TikTok’s latest fashion obsession — the minimalist, neutral-toned world of “quiet luxury”. Like the sophisticated older sibling of the 2010s “normcore” aesthetic, the growing cultural fascination with quiet luxury has emerged with a focus on costly pieces from high-end brands that are to meant to appear understated (with a side of preppiness, of course). Coming out of the final season of HBO’s Succession, the fictional Roy family have become accidental trendsetters for this movement, tied mainly to their “old-money” style of razor-sharp dress that so many shoppers are now trying to emulate at “average-money” prices.

Author Leandra Medine, best known for her blog Man Repeller, recently defined quiet luxury in her Substack article as discreet and aloof, but “so fancy, it’s fussy”. She says the style also encapsulates “clothes that are practical and sensible, but somehow still signal something class-related, like a Barbour coat“. This might be why we saw Gwyneth Paltrow’s sleek courtroom outfits (like her square-framed Caddis glasses) go viral during her ski accident trial. Or why everyone was talking about Sofia Richie’s simple, yet elegant wedding custom Chanel pieces for her wedding in France. Even Kendall Jenner, known for her bejeweled, heavily-accessorized Coachella looks, stepped out in a surprisingly plain black outfit during this year’s fest. As the old saying goes: “money talks, wealth whispers”, which is why the trend has also been called “stealth wealth”.

So why are we seeing this trend springing up now? (Aside from hoards of viewers post-Sunday night frantically Googling where to find a cheaper alternative to Kendall Roy's $500 Loro Piana cashmere baseball hat). One reason might be runway trends shifting away from the loud and logo-heavy looks of the past decade — think Gucci and Balenciaga-labeled everything. Another could be Gen Z's recent course-correct away from the ever-rapidly increasing microtrends spurred by fast fashion retailers like Shein and the popularity of "haul" videos, towards more longer-lasting, "investment" wardrobe pieces. Medine also remarks that historically, you can even look at the economy and "use a forthcoming (or already present, depending on your POV) recession to quantify a desire to retreat inward aesthetically."

So whether you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe, or find a way to get Roman levels of “business bro” swag on a budget, we’ve found the best quiet luxury pieces online (and look a-likes that won’t break the bank).

1. Tom Ford Suede-Paneled Merino Wool and Cashmere Bomber Jacket

Mr Porter

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Costume Designer for Succession Michelle Matland said that while she actually sourced several costume pieces from affordable outlets and places like Zara and Men’s Warehouse, the same could not be said for Kendall’s wardrobe. “For Kendall, [the costumes we developed with Jeremy Strong] are really only from Tom Ford, Gucci, really best of the best stuff.” One of those pieces include this Tom Ford bomber jacket, rib-knitted from merino wool and cashmere-blend, with lightly padded suede at the front. Pair it with a rollneck for when the temperatures drop.

Buy Tom Ford Merino Wool and Cashmere Jacket $3,990

From House of Leather on Amazon, though, you can find a similar jacket for $3,770 less that doesn’t skimp on quality — this jacket is made from luxe Nappa leather at the sleeves and soft, genuine suede.

Amazon

Buy Mens Suede Leather Bomber Jacket… $219.00

2. Lanvin Men’s Runner Sneakers

Neiman Marcus

If you're looking to impress a pitch meeting full of millenials, then you're going to want to be sporting these Lanvin Runner Sneakers. These low-top sneakers are made from polyester and calfskin leather, with a lightweight and flexible design that's perfect for pacing while you wait for the Wall Street trading floor to open in the morning. Functional yet eye-catching, the calfskin lining with Lanvin's logo is just the slightest touch of elegant branding.

Buy Lanvin Men’s Runner Sneakers $550

If you’re looking for the same sweeping lines of a chunky molded sole and blocks of color, then you can’t go wrong with Steve Madden’s Posses Sneakers. While they have more of an athletic flair with the mesh upper, they can transition from closing deals to casual Friday any way you dress them (the added 2-inch height boost is also a big plus). Want to get even simpler? These monochrome New Balances are the definition of “elevated basics” (although the hypebeasts have started selling those out, too).

Steve Madden

Buy Steve Madden Possess White Multi… $109.95

3. Brunello Cucinelli Short-Sleeve Linen Shirt

Mr Porter

Roman tends to be less flashy about his wealth than Kendall, instead sporting a kind of “down-to-earth”, tech billionaire look with cotton or linen shirts like this one from Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli. It’s cut for a slightly loose fit, and detailed with two pockets at the chest, and gives off that effortlessly casual vibe that can be paired with more budget-friendly gear (like Roman’s Cole Haan tennis shoes from last season).

Looking for something equally as breezy, but perhaps not as budget-breaking? Massimo Dutti makes a linen shirt that's just as cool for a fraction of the price, fitting right in with any Roy child's closet.

Looking for something equally as breezy, but perhaps not as budget-breaking? Massimo Dutti makes a linen shirt that’s just as cool for a fraction of the price, fitting right in with any Roy child’s closet.

Massimo Dutti

Buy Massimo Dutti Short Sleeve Linen Shirt $69

4. Norwegian Wool Cashmere Wool Topcoat

Norwegian Wool

“Romulus” is always sporting a classic gray coat during the blustery months in Succession, and while topcoats and trench coats in general have been having their moment, this one is particularly sleek. Norwegian Wool’s Italian cashmere wool coat is “engineered for downtown commuting business professionals”, which basically just means it’s great for wearing over a suit or sport jacket. Waterproof, windproof, and fully-lined with down filling, you’ll be cozy and prepared for any condition (including hostile takeovers).

Buy Norwegian Wool Cashmere Wool Topcoat $1,695

For an alternative, go for faux — Danish label Jack & Jones offers a faux wool coat in light gray that’s made for “low-key layering”, but is still a great utility piece for dressing up or down. That being said, if warmth and protection from the elements is a concern, they offer a slightly higher-priced (yet still reasonable) premium wool version of the same coat.

Asos

Buy Jack & Jones Faux Wool Coat $84.50

5. Totême Oversize Wool & Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom

The world of quiet luxury isn’t all Ralph Lauren power blazers and Alexander McQueen jumpsuits. Swedish design house Totême focuses on offering a modern wardrobe that “defies trends in favor of signature style”, which fits right into the quiet luxury ethos. Inspired by Shiv’s (actually quite easily) imitable looks, this oversized turtleneck knit is made from ultra-cozy, “cashmere-kissed wool yarn”. Noticing a material pattern here? That being said, the sweater has a very nonchalant cut that simultaneously feels more upscale than your typical “corporate-casual” wear.

Buy Totême Oversize Wool & Cashmere… $650

It’s pretty easy to find a budget-friendly sweater that similarly feels like you’re snuggling puppies, but still looks stylish. This turtleneck is made from baby cashmere, an ultra-fine fiber taken from the first combing of a baby goat—cute right? Soft and airy, we like that it feels like a special piece you can invest in for colder months to come.

Quince

Buy Super Luxe Baby Cashmere Turtleneck… $150

6. Dior Blacksuit Navigator Sunglasses

Sunglass Hut

Accessories and eyewear have been reflecting more simple, uncomplicated designs lately, with gold and silver metals ruling the materials. There’s an elegance and timelessness to these Navigator sunglasses from Dior with its gunmetal frame that we love. Don’t be afraid to pair these with a silver earring or cuff bracelet — two-toned jewelry and mixing metals are in right now.

Buy Dior Blacksuit Navigator Sunglasses $480

If you don’t need a prescription and you’re just looking to feel luxurious as you protect your eyes from those harsh sunny rays, these Contemporary Sunglasses from Suncloud get the job done (and make a pretty good dupe if you choose the right color combination).

Amazon

Buy Suncloud Fairlane Polarized Sunglasses… $44.54