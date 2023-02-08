Need Help Tracking Your Small Business Expenses? Here’s How to Get an Expert’s Help Online Right Now

Trying to navigate accounting software on your own can be tricky, but QuickBooks can connect you with someone that'll lend you a hand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a small, independent business owner, you might find yourself wondering if you’re assessing your revune correctly, or have questions about how to manage payroll now as your company expands. For all these worries and more, getting yourself the best accounting software online can be instrumental in taking your small business to the next level. Not only will you be able to understand at a glance where your income and expenses currently stand, but you’ll also be able to get a birds-eye view with where your business is going. But it can be daunting if you’re not used to handling this side of your business — that’s where bringing in an expert comes in hand.

Getting started on tracking your expenses and preparing for tax season doesn’t have to be a nightmare (trust us), but you’ll need the right tools to help you succeed. You may have heard of Intuit QuickBooks, which in our research, has proved to be one of the best, most intuitive tax software for small businesses. Their financial planning tools allow you to track expenses, create a budget, and see where you’re spending the most so you can stay on top of your finances. But let’s be real — just because you’re a product designer who’s whipped up the next great tech gadget, or a restauranteur who’s perfected their recipes, doesn’t mean you’re a financial expert, and that’s okay!

So if you haven’t memorized all the CFO lingo, or just want to demystify the whole process, QuickBooks Online is now offering Free Guided Setup with their software — here’s how it works, and how you can take advantage of it to manage your business easily and more effectively online for free.

What Is QuickBooks Online?

First off, you'll have to decide which plan is the best for your specific business — Simple Start, Essentials, Plus, or Advanced. No matter which plan you end up going with, all plans automatically include everyday customer phone support and 24/7 chat support (along with Free Guided Setup), as well as access to QuickBooks mobile apps and third-party app integration (a must-have for if you're a Gen Z or millennial entrepreneur trying to expand your side hustle, or run your business on-tho-go).

The Simple Start plan is $30 per month, and has all the basic reporting, income and expense tracking, and cash flow managing functionality. For $55 per month, the Essentials plan gives you all the features of Simple Start, but allows you to run enhanced reports, manage and pay bills, and track billable hours. The more progressive plans (Plus and Advanced, at $85 and $200/month respectively) gives you more enhanced financial analytics, and add-ons like exclusive app integrations with HubSpot and DocuSign.

Even before you’re hooked up with an expert, you can jump-star your finances by taking QuickBooks Online’s easy quiz to learn which plan is right for your current business model here.

How Does QuickBooks Free Setup Work?

With Intuit’s latest offering, businesses who sign up for QuickBooks Online will have access to a QuickBooks expert who will help them to set up their new account for free. Yes, free. With this handy feature sets up with someone qualified so you’ll understand your finances from day one. This is especially useful for small businesses owned by millennials or Gen Z-ers, who need to be able to pull concise, real-time updates on their expenses and invoices from their phones or laptops.

Don’t worry about having to navigate QuickBooks Online on your own, as the Free Guided Setup will walk you through how to use the entire platform with confidence, from automating payroll, to understanding your tax deductions. By setting up auto-trackers on your income and expenses, you’ll also always know where your business stands.

By learning the full suite of QuickBooks Online features off the bat, you won’t go in blind trying to optimize and organize your workflow. QuickBooks can actually help you get paid faster, too, with built-in invoicing tools and the ability to set recurring invoices and forget about them. Shift your attention to more important matters, rather than spending so long on the curve of learning a software when you could be saving your business money.

Ready to get started? Try out Quickbooks’ 30-day free trial plan here to access the same bookkeeping features and see how your business is performing, just like you would with their Simple Start plan. If you’re committed and ready to jump into things with an expert’s help, you can save up to 50% on QuickBooks Online right now with their current deal. Get ready to see what your business can do for you in 2023!

