We Will Sock You: Queen Launches Sock Collaboration Inspired by Their Greatest Hits

The members of Queen are hoping fans go Radio Ga Ga over their latest release: a limited-edition sock collaboration with Happy Socks.

The new collection launched this week and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation. Six pairs of socks are part of the initial launch, each inspired by one of the band’s songs, along with each band member’s signature instrument. The “Bohemian Rhapsody” socks feature song lyrics and a piano keyboard against a bright yellow background, while a pair of socks inspired by “Another One Bites the Dust” features a bass guitar to match the bass riff of the original song. There is also a pair of socks adorned with portraits of all the members’ faces.

Happy Socks says the surviving members of Queen were “heavily involved” with the design and “had final approval” over the entire collection. In addition to the six pairs of unisex socks for adults, the collection also features four pairs of kids socks. The socks are all available as single pairs or as part of limited-edition collectible gift boxes. Single crew socks range in price from $8-16 and gift boxes range from $32-96.

The launch of the socks comes as Queen prepares to hit the road for the fourth leg of their “Rhapsody Tour.” The tour, featuring Adam Lambert as frontman, hits Europe in May.