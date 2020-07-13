PUMA Taps YBN Cordae For Colorful New ‘Unity’ Campaign

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

PUMA has tapped YBN Cordae to help promote its new “Unity Collection,” a pack that celebrates the athletic brand’s global heritage and “the power of sport uniting our world.”

Available now on PUMA.com, the unisex collection features sneakers, apparel and accessories inspired by the vibrant colors seen on flags from around the world. It’s not quite Olympic merch, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise, thanks to the gold medal-style detailing accenting the bold, Opening Ceremony-worthy designs.

Cordae, who was announced as PUMA’s “Youth Brand Ambassador” last summer, rocks the retro-inspired TFS tracksuit in his campaign image, along with his now-signature pair of PUMA “Future Rider” sneakers. The shoes are an updated take on PUMA’s classic “Fast Rider” silhouette from the Eighties that the rapper helped to re-christen and re-introduce last year as part of his deal with the company.

PUMA

PUMA says the collection is designed to promote sports as a way of helping people stay inspired and active during these “unparalleled times.”

“Now more than ever, we recognize that sport plays a critical role as a unifying force in our world,” says Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing. “As a brand and with our athletes and ambassadors, we are one team, united in sport, together for good.”

The Unity Collection updates a number of PUMA’s most popular styles, including new iterations of the “Future Rider” sneaker and the Ralph Sampson low-top, among others. The TFS tracksuit (seen on Cordae) and a tailored hoodie are expected to be top-sellers as well. Accessories, meantime, include everything from a baseball cap to a backpack to a water bottle. Everything is designed for running and working out, with water-repellant linings and moisture-wicking materials.

As part of the launch, PUMA says it will donate $200,000 to the U.N. COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to support the World Health Organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADAM RINDY

Prices from PUMA’s Unity Collection range from $22 to $120, and pieces in the limited-edition collection are expected to sell out quickly. You can shop the full collection now at PUMA.com.

As for Cordae, who’s been pictured quarantining with his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka — the rapper is currently working on the follow-up to his debut album, The Lost Boy, which earned him two Grammy nominations, along with a recent Best New Artist nod at last month’s 2020 BET Awards.