Public Enemy ‘Bring the Noise’ (and the Inspiration) for Element Skateboards Collab

Public Enemy is teaming up with skateboard brand Element for a new collection inspired by the hip-hop group’s New York roots, Nineties sportswear and skateboarding.

Produced in partnership with Bravado, the Public Enemy x Element collection features T-shirts, polos, hoodies, bucket hats and accessories, all adorned with the group’s logo in a green and black colorway. Element says the styles were chosen based on silhouettes worn by the guys in their most iconic music videos.

Element

The pièce de résistance of the collection is a limited-edition Public Enemy skateboard. The Stencil Skateboard Deck features branded artwork created especially for the Public Enemy x Element partnership, in addition to the group’s iconic slogan “Fight the Power” on the underside.

Made from genuine maple wood, the full-size skateboard deck is a true collector’s item, though it can be taken onto the pavement as well (wheels and bindings are sold separately).

Element

In a press release, Element calls Public Enemy “cultural activists and educators,” adding that “Public Enemy’s relentless mission not only inspired those who helped to create and define Element in the Eighties and Nineties, but continue to resonate thirty years on with the world today.”

Chuck D appears in a short video clip promoting the collection, explaining that the collaboration is all about promoting positivity and creativity. “The powers that be want to move slow and keep you back and not understand that arts and culture and athleticism is something that can free you,” he says; “Free your mind, free your soul, free your body, to actually enjoy this planet earth where we were put to live connected as human beings.”

“That’s why this is a fruitful relationship,” he concludes: “to help people.”

As part of the collaboration, Element is making a charitable donation to the brand’s community partner, the Harold Hunter Foundation. Named in honor of the late Harold Hunter, a giant in the New York skate scene, the foundation has been supporting the skateboarding youth of NYC since 2006, and Element has been working closely with HHF on both fundraising events and mentorship programs revolving around music, arts and sports.

“In the spirit of Public Enemy’s dedication to education and community empowerment,” Element says, “this partnership brings an incomparable group of likeminded people to the scene for a good cause and a celebration of three decades of skateboarding and music.”

Pricing for the Public Enemy x Element collection starts at $12 for a pair of socks, to $50 for a T-shirt and $60 for the skateboard deck. Shop the full collection online at ElementBrand.com.