You Give Good Gifts: Whitney Houston Estate Unveils Flower Collab Inspired by Singer’s Favorite Blooms

Whitney Houston’s love songs undoubtedly see a surge in popularity every Valentine’s Day, but this year, fans of the late singer have another way to say “I Love You,” with the unveiling of Proflowers’ special Whitney Houston Bouquet.

Released in partnership with Houston’s official estate, the Proflowers Whitney Houston Bouquet features 24 lavender roses — the singer’s favorite — arranged in a sculptural blush-colored vase. A perfect gift for Valentine’s Day (or just because), the floral arrangement is available to order online for $100 on Proflowers.com.

As part of the collaboration, Proflowers will donate a portion of proceeds to The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, which works to empower young people across the U.S. to help them find new opportunities and “re-build self-worth.”

Order the Whitney Houston flower arrangement now to get it delivered in time for Valentine’s Day (though it’s a special release, Proflowers is expected to still have the bouquet available to order after Valentine’s Day). One of Rolling Stone’s top places to order flowers online, Proflowers has a number of other Valentine’s Day blooms available, starting at $28.

The flower collaboration comes on the heels of a Whitney Houston fragrance launch last fall, which was similarly presented in a lavender bottle. And you can make it a movie date night at home for Valentine’s Day by renting the new Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The officially-authorized film came out in December but is now available to rent and download on Amazon.