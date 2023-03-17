From Noise-Cancelling Headphones to a Lockable Phone Case, Here Are the Best Products to Improve Your Focus

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re preparing for a presentation, trying to meet a deadline, or just trying to be productive, focusing on the task at hand can be easier said than done. You might be thinking you just aren’t trying hard enough, but the truth is that it’s not entirely your fault; while there are some popular misconceptions surrounding the human attention span, switching between various devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers, has complicated the already tough task of staying focused.

This only becomes harder if you’re someone who works from home and live with noisy distractions or roommates. While the circumstances may change, the underlying message won’t: You have work to do.

In This Article

How We Picked the Best Gear to Improve Focus

The Best Products to Improve Focus

How to Pick the Best Products to Improve Focus

Fortunately for you there are ways around a wandering mind, ranging from more practical suggestions (organizing your workspace) to literally blocking out sounds with noise-cancelling headphones.

To help you find the right gear, look for accessories that help you set your distractions to the side and improve your focus. So if you’re constantly checking your phone, consider getting a lockable storage case for it. Can’t block out the traffic outside? Stock up on a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

We rounded up the best products to help you stay focused on eliminate distractions below.

1. SANDIKA Cell Phone Jail

Amazon

With seemingly countless apps and media right at your fingertips, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why your smartphone is more enticing than work. While features like “do not disturb” and iOS’ work focus setting can help silence notifications, the temptation to pick up your device and scroll remains. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this nifty Cell Phone Jail by SANDIKA is more than equipped to answer the call. You can lock up your device and remove potential distractions from the equation entirely. Editor’s picks

Buy SANIDIKA Sturdy Cell Phone Jail $13.86

2. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

Sometimes distractions aren’t necessarily in your control; noise, whether inside or outside, can derail even the most focused person. In these instances, it’s best to call for reinforcements in the form of noise-cancelling headphones. Unlike a traditional set of headphones, these devices can literally block out sound by monitoring the sounds around you and stop them from reaching your ears.

As someone who works remotely full-time and who has noisy neighbors, I live and die by the efficiency of my noise-cancelling headphones. Beats simply cannot be beat in this department. Bonus: They’re excellent for listening to music, too.

Buy Beats Studio3 Noise-Cancelling… $229.00

3. BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair

Amazon

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of good posture, but did you know it can affect your ability to focus? In addition to reducing lower back pain and keeping our spines aligned, not slouching and sitting in an upright position while we’re at our desks can lead to an increase in productivity. Investing in ergonomic equipment and furniture, such as this bestselling chair by BestOffice, can fill this need at a fraction of the cost when compared to many other options on the market. Related

This chair offers full mobility, and can be adjusted to fit your specific needs, keeping the back upright to relieve unnecessary stress from being placed on your lower back. If you’re not satisfied within 90-days, you can send it back for a full refund.

Buy Office Chair $53.88

4. Logitech K350 Wave Ergonomic Keyboard

Amazon

Logitech’s wireless ergonomic keyboard pairs perfectly with your ergonomic chair, with a curved and waved design that guides your hands and fingers, keeping them in the right position. There’s even a cushioned palm rest to provide extra support. We especially love the long-lasting battery, which gives you up to three years of battery life.

Buy Logitech K350 Wave Ergonomic Keyboard $35.99

5. Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

Amazon

Last, but certainly not least, on your list of ergonomic must-haves is a mouse. Unlike a traditional mouse, these are specifically designed to encourage better forearm posture and require less of a grip to control. This alleviates unnecessary tension on your wrist, and allows you to work for longer periods without feeling fatigue in your hand. This wireless mouse by Anker is nice and compact, boasting an ergonomic design that encourages a “handshake” wrist and arm position, allowing for smoother movement overall.

Buy Anker 2.4G Wireless Ergonomic Mouse $25.00

6. 2-Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Amazon

As you’re taking steps to improve your posture, don’t neglect your eyes in the process. Staring at screens for a sustained period of time can be detrimental to your long-term eyesight. Much like an ergonomic chair can help reduce stress from being placed on our lower backs, blue light glasses can help keep us from straining our eyes by preventing glares and filtering out blue light that is given off from digital screens. These glasses by livho are lightweight and flexible, but most importantly help alleviate visual fatigue while you’re working. They’re available in a variety of designs and colors.

Buy livho 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses $15.98

7. Fidget Spinner

Amazon

A fidget spinner might appear out of place on this list upon first glance, but these nifty toys can help relieve stress during the day. Overall, being able to channel your thoughts into an activity like fidget spinning can help mitigate the feeling of being overwhelmed, thus making it easier to focus on what it is you need to get done. Trending Inside Billie Eilish’s Terrifying Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’ A Frank Talk With the Ex-Pornhub Employee in Netflix’s ‘Money Shot’ Publisher Deletes Race From Rosa Parks Story for Florida Andrew Tate Built an Empire on Bullshit. Here's the Real Story

Buy Rainbow Anti-Anxiety Fidget Spinner $8.99

8. Undated Weekly Planner

Amazon

If you’re someone who has a particularly hectic schedule, it helps to be able to structure and organize your days to keep from feeling all over the place. This weekly planner lets you map out your daily schedule, including weekly goals, a to-do list, and even a habit tracker.

Buy Undated Weekly Planner $8.99

9. ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion

Amazon

Comfort is key is helping you stay focused during your day. ComfiLife’s gel seat cushion is made from a premium memory foam and designed to provide support to, and reduce pressure on, your tailbone and help you maintain a healthy posture while you’re seated. There’s even a cool off gel exterior for additional comfort. One reviewer, who claims to sit for 10-12 hours out of their day, saw an improvement with their back within days. Another wrote that this seat cushion was able to help lessen pain in their tailbone, and has managed to retain its original shape, look, and feel after repeated use.

Buy ComfiLife Seat Cushion $53.95

10. Laptop Standing Desk

Amazon

Sometimes switching up your work routine with a standing desk can be good for getting the productive juices flowing (in addition to providing some much needed relief to your body). This adjustable and foldable standing desk is a cost-efficient, and more portable, option in the event you don’t have the space to accommodate a full-size one.

Buy Neetto Portable Standing Desk $64.99

11. Mug Warmer

Amazon

While it’s important to take breaks and get up to stretch, getting up from your desk can interrupt your workflow; in order to stay focused and be as productive as possible, it’s best to limit your breaks to the necessities and eliminate anything you don’t need to do, such as going to warm your coffee or tea. This mug warmer heats up your beverages in no time at all and features a built-in temperature control module that keeps them at an optimal temperature. It also has an auto-shut off feature to avoid any safety hazards.

Buy Mug Warmer $19.19