New Power Destination: Prince’s Turks and Caicos Beach House Now Available to Book for a Stay

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for what would have been Prince’s 64th birthday, access to the late singer’s former Turks and Caicos beach house is being made available to the public for the first time.

Located on the secluded Turtle Tail peninsula of the Providenciales island, the “Emara Estate” features two sprawling villas spread across 18 acres of land. Together, the villas offer 17 bedrooms (each with their own ensuite bathroom), multiple entertainment areas, a tiered pool, tennis court, private marina and private white sand beach.

Emara

Buy: Emara Estate at $4000+

Tributes to Prince abound, from the original purple driveway that was painted for the artist when he owned the property, to a purple indoor billiards table. A bedroom that Prince designed himself has also been kept in-tact, as has much of Prince’s original architecture and artifacts.

The legendary singer purchased the beachfront property in 2011, reportedly because he enjoyed the relative privacy and seclusion on the island. The estate is located on a private peninsula and surrounded by lush trees and landscaping, designed to keep prying eyes at bay. Following the singer’s death in 2016, the property was put up for sale and eventually went up for auction, being bought by a private equity company. The estate was sold to a buyer in 2019 for a reported $10.8 million. In 2021, the owner of the Emara bought the neighboring villa and made both properties available to book online for the first time, giving both Prince fans and discerning travelers an opportunity to experience a place that was once home to musical royalty.

A rep for the property says bookings have been filling up quickly, with the space being used for both family gatherings and celebrations, to corporate retreats. Guests can choose to relax in peace and quiet or take advantage of the Emara’s full-service staff and dedicated concierge. The estate has also tapped into the talents of celebrity chef and Top Chef Canada star Adrian Forte, who can be brought in to cook for your party.

Check availabilities at Emara.tc or book online using a vacation rental site like VRBO.com.