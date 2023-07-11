Get the Best Deal All Year on Crest Whitestrips During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve started to notice your teeth are looking a little yellow these days, there’s a pretty easy fix that doesn’t involve a pricy dentist visit or even getting up off your couch: Enter Crest Whitestrips, the DIY teeth-whitening strips that make it easy to address your coffee-stained smile at home. And good news: The top-rated bestsellers are deeply discounted right now for Amazon’s Prime Day 2023, 35% off and on sale for only $29.99 during Prime Day.

While you’d normally have to shell out around $45 to get your hands on this pack of Crest Whitestrips, you can snag them for a major discount for Prime Day. This week, they’re on sale for as little as $29.99 on Amazon, meaning you’re saving around 35% thanks to the Prime Day promotion.

So what are you really getting with the Crest Whitestrips deal? The box includes a 22-pack of Crest Whitestrips (44 total for your top and bottom teeth). To use them, simply apply each strip to your top and bottom teeth after brushing and leave them on for about an hour. Then peel the dentist-recommended strips off and you’re set. The company notes that the strips are enamel-safe, and claims that “you’ll see a whiter smile after three days, and full results in 20 days.”

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth-whitening strips have over 77,648 ratings on Amazon at the time of this writing, and they've earned a 4.6 star rating (out of 5 stars) with reviewers giving them solid marks on both their ease-of-use and their teeth-whitening capabilities. Note: Because this is a 22-pack, they should last you a long time, as many reviewers explain that you don't have to use them too often to notice a difference.

The Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth-whitening strips have over 77,648 ratings on Amazon at the time of this writing, and they’ve earned a 4.6 star rating (out of 5 stars) with reviewers giving them solid marks on both their ease-of-use and their teeth-whitening capabilities. Note: Because this is a 22-pack, they should last you a long time, as many reviewers explain that you don’t have to use them too often to notice a difference.

One reviewer wrote: “I’ve had yellow teeth my entire life even with daily flossing, brushing, and mouthwash. I started having to do the initial whitening every other day because I started getting extreme sensitivity after about day 10 but the results are so worth it. Now I just do one strip every month to maintain the whiteness and it’s literally night and day. The sensitivity doesn’t last more than a day or two. These completely changed my confidence in my teeth and it’s probably the best $45 I’ve ever spent.”

Luckily for you, they’re cheaper than they’ve been in months thanks to Prime Day, and you can score this pack (and hopefully a brighter smile) that’ll last you throughout the summer — no yellow teeth or a pricy dental bill in sight.

We’ve personally bought Crest Whitestrips and used them once or twice a month and noticed our teeth looked whiter, and we still have plenty of whitening strips to last us throughout the rest of the year. Now, if you want to give them a try at home, take advantage of the Prime Day deal now before it’s too late and shop the Crest Whitestrips on Amazon. Trust us: Your future smile will thank you.