Postmates Launching a Menu Based on TikTok Trends is the Most 2020 Thing Ever

Depending on how you feel about food — and perhaps, when you were born — you’ll either love or loathe Postmates’ latest promotion.

The popular food delivery app has just launched “TikTok Treats,” an exclusive menu inspired by some of the year’s most popular food trends on TikTok. Postmates calls this the “first-ever creator-led menu,” with local restaurants teaming up with TikTok to create their versions of the most shared food trends on the social video platform.

Launching in Los Angeles to start, the TikTok Treats menu includes whipped coffee (a.k.a. Dalgona coffee), bento boxes, a new take on “cloud bread” (adding a cotton candy “cloud” to a cupcake), and “pancake cereal,” which is exactly what it sounds like, with mini cereal-sized pancake discs in milk (and yes, because it’s LA, oat milk is available).

Postmates partnered with some of the most popular restaurants and cafes in Los Angeles for the promotion, which runs until November 22. Customers will be able to order the items directly to their door, and Postmates has waived delivery fees for all TikTok Treats (non-contact delivery is available per Postmates’ Covid safety measures).

Of course, customers will also be encouraged to post their orders on TikTok, using the corresponding hashtags: #cloudbread, #pancakecereal, #whippedcoffee and #bentobox. The short-form video app says the hashtags reached a combined total of more than six billion views in the past ten months of 2020 alone. #Cloudbread was the most widely-shared hashtag, with a reach of more than 2.8 billion.

“TikTok and Postmates are both brands that intersect culture in creative ways,” says Postmates SVP of Marketing and Communications, Eric Edge, in a press release. “Food trends have a massive reach on TikTok so we joined forces to bring these TikTok creator favorites right to your door.”

“From music to fashion to food, the TikTok community has built a reputation of starting movements that influence today’s zeitgeist,” adds Nick Tran, Head of Global Marketing at TikTok. “As we continue to celebrate how culture starts on TikTok, we are thrilled to be partnering with Postmates and beloved local LA restaurants to bring TikTok treats to fans across the city.”

Pricing for the Postmates TikTok Treats menu starts at $7 for the cloud cupcake from Dialog Cafe and $7.50 for whipped coffee from Coffee N’ Clothes, to $20 for a spicy tuna and yuzu salmon bento box from Sweetfin. The pancake cereal from B Sweet is available in three flavors — ube, red velvet and buttermilk — and costs $8 (note: even though it’s LA, oat milk will cost you $4 extra).

The restaurants will only make limited quantities of each menu item daily so customers are encouraged to order quickly. To order contactless delivery from TikTok Treats, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.