RS Recommends: Postmates’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ Meal Totally Tastes Better Than It Sounds

Fans of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza can now get their hands on some pizza IRL this week, thanks to a new partnership between Postmates and MGM Studios.

The new promo is tied to the digital release of Licorice Pizza, which is up for three Academy Awards this year, including a Best Picture Oscar. As part of the new deal, Postmates users in New York and LA can order a special gourmet spicy pepperoni pizza between March 2 through March 6 exclusively on the Postmates app (LA users get first dibs as part of a special “preview” offer on March 1).

Buy: Licorice Pizza Postmates Meal at $19.73

The limited-edition “Licorice Pizza” meal includes the pizza and an exclusive code from Apple TV to get a digital download of the new film. In addition, select orders will include one copy of the film’s limited-edition vinyl soundtrack. Postmates says the LP will only be offered to “the first orders” and while supplies last. The price for the Licorice Pizza x Postmates collab: $19.73, after the year in which the film takes place.

Of course, there is no such thing as a licorice-flavored pizza; in fact, the name of the film is actually inspired by an old SoCal record store chain that went out of business in the Eighties. Still, the pepperoni pizza and digital download deal is perfect for a movie date night at home or viewing party with friends.

The Licorice Pizza x Postmates collaboration runs through March 6. Note: you’ll need to redeem your digital download of Licorice Pizza on Apple TV before March 31.

MGM

Buy: Watch 'Licorice Pizza' at $19.99

Missed out on the promotion or don’t live in New York or LA? You can watch Licorice Pizza online on Amazon or on Vudu, where it’s available as a digital download. You can also purchase the soundtrack on CD and vinyl on Amazon.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age story Licorice Pizza stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, with supporting turns from Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper. In addition to its Best Picture nod, the film also picked up Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.