Post Malone Channels ‘Rockstar’ Style With New Sunglasses Launch

Post Malone has re-teamed with Nineties sportswear brand Arnette on the release of two new pairs of glasses, each inspired by the singer’s risk-taking style and sense of adventure.

The Post Malone + Arnette Signature Collection introduced its latest designs this week: a pair of bold, eco-friendly sunglasses and a classic optical frame.

The singer worked closely with Arnette on the collaboration, from choosing the silhouettes to coming up with the color palette. Malone also ensured that the styles were sustainable. The frames are made of what Arnette calls a “bio-based” acetate, using a minimum of 50% renewable sources. The company also worked to employ production processes that would reduce the release of harmful emissions, while making sure to conserve energy throughout the process as well. Each pair of frames is also packed in eco-friendly packaging.

Malone posted a photo of himself rocking the new sunglasses in a “Blood Red” colorway on Instagram this week. The angular, square-shaped frames are etched with the Arnette logo on the outer temples and temple tips, while a gold-plated Post Malone logo and an exposed wire-stitching runs along the inside of the frames.

The sunglasses are available in a number of fashion-forward colors, from “Blue Jeans” and “Deep Forest,” to a high-impact “Purple Haze” colorway and the classic all-black “Blackout” (which Malone sports in the accompanying ad campaign).

The second pair of frames in the new release is the “Kokor” optical frame, which is available in both a striped tortoiseshell-inspired design as well as transparent colorways. The glasses can be worn on their own for a bookish look, or swapped out with prescription lenses (not included) to wear as an everyday pair of specs.

This is the latest release from Malone’s partnership with Arnette, which launched last fall. “Being involved throughout the whole process of this collection was really something I enjoyed,” the singer says in a press release. “I hope everybody likes the glasses as much as I do.”

The new Post Malone + Arnette designs are available now on SunglassHut.com. Pricing starts at $94 for the collection, which is designed for unisex wear.