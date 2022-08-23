From Beerbongs to Beer Pong, Post Malone Launches New Drinking Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Making hits isn’t Post Malone’s only talent. The singer is also a world-class beer pong player, and now he’s inviting fans to go pro with his World Pong League Game set.

Available now on Amazon, the World Pong League Game includes 22 reusable plastic cups, six ping pong balls, and an electric shot clock (which is also disguised as a plastic cup) — all of which feature World Pong League branding. Best of all, the electric shot clock has recorded commentary phrases from Malone, like “dunk it! You won’t,” and “your night depends on this shot.” It’s a great way to up the game’s intensity — and bring some Posty into your party. The set also comes with an official WPL rulebook, written by Malone, so fewer arguments break out at the party.

Whether you’re a fan of beer pong, Post Malone, or both, pick up the new World Pong League Game ​​now at Amazon.com, where it costs $29.99.

Malone announced the release of the World Pong League game on Instagram, captioning the post “Win with class. Introducing the Official World Pong League game set. 🍻.”

Back in 2020, Malone created Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League, challenging celebrity peers to play him in beer pong. The series, which can be watched on Facebook here, saw guests like Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Saweetie, and Quavo, trying their beer pong skills against Posty.

Besides expanding the sport of pro beer pong, Malone is busy getting ready for his upcoming Twelve Carat Toothace tour. Kicking off September 10, the North American tour will see Malone performing his latest album of the same name. The tour’s guest performer is Roddy Ricch, who will open for Malone in all but seven shows. See the full list of Twelve Carat Toothace tour dates and buy tickets at VividSeats.com.