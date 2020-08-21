This Portable Air Conditioner Delivers a Blast of Arctic Air and It’s On Sale in Time for the Heatwave

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s hot out. And if you don’t have air conditioning in your house, or you’ve only got it in one room, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which brings the price of the popular BLACK+DECKER BPACT08WT Portable Air Conditioner down to under $300 for the first time this year. Regularly $329+, the discount gets you the robust cooling power of this brand-name A/C unit for just $299.

This compact air conditioner delivers 8,000 BTU of cold air, with consistent, even distribution. Measuring 16.5 x 11.5 x 26 inches, the A/C is large enough to cool an entire room or studio apartment, and portable enough to move from space to space (the included castor wheels ensure there’s no heavy lifting required).

Control the unit via the LED display at the top of the unit, or with the included remote. Use the remote to customize your fan speeds, set a timer and more. The fan cools the air in your room down to 65°F at the coolest setting.

In addition to the cooling function, this A/C also has a regular fan mode and works as a dehumidifier too. We like that it’s surprisingly quiet, no matter what setting it’s on. Set it to “sleep mode” to turn it down even more.

The set gets you the A/C unit, a hose, window adapter, and power cable. Hook the hose out the window, plug in the unit, and you’re ready to go.

This is a great portable air conditioner for the home, garage, office or cabin. The programmable timer makes this great for cooling a nursery or child’s room as well, so the temperature is just right for when they sleep.

Regularly $329, this is the first time we’ve seen this BLACK+DECKER air conditioner drop under $300, so make sure to grab this deal while you can. We’re not the only ones who like this portable A/C; the unit currently has a 4.2-star rating (out of five) from more than 2100 reviews. See more details here.