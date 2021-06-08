Polaroid Releases Keith Haring-Inspired Collection of Instant Cameras and Film

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Polaroid and The Keith Haring Foundation have launched an exclusive collaboration featuring a Polaroid camera and instant film inspired by Haring’s signature artwork.

The Polaroid x Keith Haring collaboration pays homage to the artist’s analog work and striking style. “Inspired by a shared spirit of democratic creativity,” the brand says, “the collection honors Keith Haring’s trailblazing spirit by making his art accessible to everyone.” Haring often photographed his own art and himself on Polaroid film at the height of his career, and you can get inspired to create your own works with the collection, available now on Polaroid’s site.

Polaroid

Buy: Polaroid Now i‑Type Instant Camera… at $169.99

The special edition Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera takes a modern twist on the retro point and shoot. As an evolution of the Polaroid OneStep cameras that Haring used in the Seventies, this line makes photography even more effortless—it has a two-lens autofocus for sharper images, and a more accurate flash that won’t wash out anyone out.

Featuring Haring’s iconic artwork and bold red color, this camera is sure to spark creativity, whether you’re snapping quick photos on public transport, or staging a full-blown photoshoot.

Accompanying the Polaroid x Keith Haring camera is instant analog Color i-Type film. Liven up your selfies or just add a pop of vibrant color around any photo with Haring’s illustrations, shown on the border of these classic square frames. The pack contains eight frames from 12 unique frame designs. Once you snap a photo, it takes just 15 minutes to develop, and the film is also compatible with Polaroid Now, Lab, and OneStep cameras.

Polaroid

Buy: Color i‑Type Film Keith Haring… at $17.99

Not sure where to start? Polaroid has also released a Starter Set that comes with the Keith Haring camera and film pack of frames bursting with the artist’s figures.

Polaroid’s Keith Haring collaboration comes on the heels of a string of art and TV collabs for the brand. Just last year, Polaroid released a line for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, along with fashion brands like Lacoste and Teva sandals.

But just like with fashion, create your own rules and take risks in your own art with the Keith Haring collection, which you can get now on Polaroid.com.