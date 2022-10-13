DJ Gear: Roland Launches Limited-Edition Clothing Capsule With James Lavelle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Roland may be best known for their synthesizers and keyboards, but the DJ-approved brand is making noise in the fashion space as well.

After launching a series of hypebeast-worthy apparel pieces through its Roland Lifestyle site (think retro-inspired T-shirts and sweats), the brand is teaming up LA streetwear company PLEASURES on a new capsule collection that pays tribute to the legendary UK record label Mo’Wax and the electronic group, UNKLE.

Roland and PLEASURES worked directly with Mo’Wax and UNKLE founder James Lavelle on the collection, which features T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and accessories adorned with graphic prints by the artist Eric Haze, along with sartorial nods to the Roland Boutique TB-03 Bass Line Synthesizer.

The collaboration launched in London Wednesday with a free concert for fans at HERE at Outernet, a music venue located just steps from Roland’s first stand-alone store in the city. Lavelle, who has used Roland equipment throughout his storied career, played a DJ set that spanned his nearly three decades with UNKLE, during which he’s established himself as one of the pioneers of the underground UK electronic and trip-hop scene.

According to PLEASURES co-founder Alex James, the collaboration was more than two years in the making, as everyone involved wanted to make sure they were doing justice to Lavelle.

In a press release, PLEASURES calls the musician and record label owner “an original disruptor of the UK music underground whose cross-disciplinary approach in the Nineties was years ahead of its time. Through personal connections with iconic brands, while working at the intersection of music, fashion, and art, James helped pave the way for today’s collaborative culture.”

“Roland products have always been a part of my musical journey,” Lavelle adds. “Teaming up with my friends at PLEASURES and Roland to release this beautiful project is a reminder of why collaborative creation is so important and a testament to the powerful intersection that music and fashion create.”

As with many of Roland’s collaborations and PLEASURES releases, this is a limited-edition drop and expected to sell quickly. While pricing has yet to be announced for the streetwear collection, fans will be able to shop the pieces when they go live on the PLEASURES website October 15.