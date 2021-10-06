Pitbull Took His Life From Negative to Positive, So Now He’s Launching a Wellness Brand

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Pitbull is getting in on the health and wellness space with the launch of 305-Life, a new lifestyle brand that “seeks to inspire consumers to get the most out of life.”

Inspired by Mr. 305’s hometown of Miami, the brand launches this month with a trio of ready-to-mix supplements, designed for energy boosting, hydration and recovery. Boosting flavors like “acai punch,” pineapple coconut and raspberry guava, the individually-packaged powders mix easily into a regular 12 oz. glass of water, and are designed to combat what the brand says is consumer “pill fatigue;” rather than having to swallow a daily vitamin or follow a complicated routine, 305-Life packets make it easy to get — and take — your supplements every day.

Pitbull says it was important for him to align himself with a brand that’s promoting healthy, positive change. “It’s an honor to partner and co-found 305-Life,” he says, in a release. “In these times, it’s important that people take care of themselves. We all work hard to achieve our goals while balancing family, friends and whatever life throws our way. 305-Life is all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and help those who strive to be a better version of themselves.”

The rapper and producer (who’s currently in the middle of his “I Feel Good” tour) says he worked on 305-Life while quarantined over the past year, teaming up with the 30V-Collective, a group of marketing experts, trainers and entrepreneurs in Miami. One of the co-founders in the company is Roger Yuan, a Hollywood stuntman and actor who’s appeared in films like Skyfall, John Wick and the upcoming Warner Bros./HBO Max film, Dune.

Yuan says he was inspired by Pitbull’s active lifestyle, and wanted to develop a product that would be easy for anyone to take on the go — whether they’re traveling on tour, or just heading on their daily commute.

“While there is so much demand, consumers are overwhelmed with all the supplement options currently on the market,” Yuan says. “As a professional trainer who specializes in movement, martial arts, and action design for big budget Hollywood films and works with touring music entertainers like Armando, I saw the need for a product that suits the way people truly live their lives. Our ready-mix dosage packet solves that pain point and is both convenient and flavorful, while keeping you vitalized and energized to take on each day.”

305-Life launches with three different formulas: Everyday Energy (with guarana seed extract, green tea and caffeine to enhance performance); Everyday Recovery (with electrolytes, and vitamins B-6 and B-12 for hydration); and Everyday Life (with CoQ10, resveratrol and selenium to support the immune system and heart health).

Similar to popular electrolyte powders and keto powders on the market, the 305-Life powder is designed to mix into still or sparkling water. Recommended usage is one packet per day. The new supplements are priced at $60 per box for a 30-count of packets.

Pitbull says he wanted to create a product that would give back to the community as well, and a portion of sales from 305-Life will benefit the artist’s SLAM! Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides educational opportunities for students in grades K-12 across schools in Florida, Nevada, and Georgia.

A rep for 305-Life says the brand plans to donate $1 per sale to SLAM! Foundation. There are plans to also develop internships at the company for students to learn about health and wellness, brand development and business management.

The new launch comes on the heels of Pitbull’s partnership earlier this year with fitness company Echelon, with the rapper launching special music, theme rides, merch and even a co-branded spin bike on the Echelon website.

It’s also a smart investment for the artist-turned-entrepreneur — new data reveals that the dietary supplements market is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, reaching more than $48 billion in 2019, and expected to reach almost $118 billion by 2027. As Pitbull would say, “Dale!”