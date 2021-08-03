Pink Floyd Debuts New Line of Limited-Edition Blankets and Towels for Your Beach Trips

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While the world waits for the upcoming Animals box set, Pink Floyd launched a new collection of quick-drying beach towels and fleece blankets with the accessories brand Slowtide. The brand-new Pink Floyd x Slowtide capsule collection is available to shop today, with designs taken from the band’s albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, The Wall and The Division Bell.

Courtesy Slowtide

Slowtide has previously collaborated with other bands in the past, including Grateful Dead and the Beatles, and its new line with Pink Floyd is comprised of only officially licensed merchandise from the band.

Courtesy Slowtide

The collection covers various stages from the band’s career over the years, like the oversized, 34×62-inch beach towel featuring the iconic Dark Side album artwork, a pink Algie towel with the legendary flying pig from the Animals tour, as well as a Division Bell beach towel.

Courtesy Slowtide

For the beach towels, Slowtide used cotton velour on one side, complete with a cushioned, soft feel, and also placed hanging loops in the center of the towels to make drying them off easier. All of the towels have a big enough footprint for relaxing on the sand or at the pool, and all are washer- and dryer-friendly for easy maintenance once you’re home.

Courtesy Slowtide

While beach towels make up a majority of the new collaboration, Slowtide also released two special quick-drying towels, which celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon and spotlight Storm Thorgerson’s designs. According to Slowtide, each lightweight towel can “absorb 4X its weight in water.”

The towels won’t collect sand like beach towels, though they don’t come with the cushioning and comfort that you might need if you’re planning on camping out all afternoon.

Courtesy Slowtide

If you’re set on beach towels, Slowtide also released a single blanket with Dark Side artwork. The soft, 50×60-inch blanket is perfect for dorm rooms or using beachside, and it’s made with lightweight recycled fleece, so you can stay warm on windy nights by the water while showing everyone you’re a Pink Floyd fan.

Slowtide

“I am very excited to see this partnership come to life,” Slowtide Co-Founder Dario Phillips said in an official release. “Not only did Pink Floyd’s album Dark side of the Moon leave a lasting impression on me from my teenage years, but their iconic album cover art lends itself perfectly to our towels and blankets. It’s always refreshing to see psychedelic album artwork get reintroduced to new mediums.”

The full Pink Floyd x Slowtide collection is available to shop now here, but if Slowtide’s past collaborations are any indication, this one could sell out at any moment.