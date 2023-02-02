Kissing Skulls and Gold UFOs: Phoebe Bridgers Teams Up With Catbird for New Charms Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“Everything’s growing in our garden,” Phoebe Bridgers sings on “Garden Song,” from her sophomore album Punisher; “You don’t have to know that it’s haunted.” Now, thanks to a newly-stocked collaboration with the New York-based jewelry brand Catbird, fans can wear those lyrics wherever they go with Bridgers’ newest collection of charms.

“It’s here!” Catbird wrote in its Instagram post to announce the latest drop. “A collection of charms that are a celebration of friendship, of feeling, and of the unknown.”

Now available to shop online, the Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Collectionfeatures a variety of new (and previously sold-out) charms designed with motifs inspired by Bridgers’ music, in sterling silver and recycled 14k yellow gold.

After its debut in December, the yellow gold “Kissing Skull Friends” charms are now restocked and available for $490. The charms feature two skulls facing one another inside of a heart that’s split in half, and finished with the lyrics to “Garden Song” engraved in Bridgers’ own handwriting on the other side. The charms also come in 100 percent recycled sterling silver, and retail for $130 as a pair.

Meanwhile, the collection's "I Want to Go Home" charm, a new recycled solid 14k yellow gold piece that retails for $290, has an out-of-this-world, UFO-inspired design, set with a domed pearl and a minimal beam of gold chains.

Bridgers and Catbird also designed a yellow gold and cabochon rainbow moonstone charm that fans can wear with bracelets and chains alike. Available for $398, it's also engraved with the small, handwritten lyrics "I'd give you the moon" from Punisher's "Moon Song." Looking for something to pair it with? Catbird notes that Bridgers' go-to chain is the brand's Sweet Nothing necklace.

“I exclusively wear Catbird and have for years, because nobody makes jewelry small enough for my taste except for them,” Bridgers said in an interview with Vogue. “Since my first tour I’ve been wearing this stuff, like the safety pin earring, and the tiniest, tiniest studs. An ex got me a little charm necklace that I wear all the time and people are always giving me skeleton stuff. It’s amazing — it’s like having my own wedding registry.”

As part of the new collection, the brand says its Catbird Giving Fund has also donated $25,000 to the National Center for Transgender Equality. “With such a historically gendered thing as jewelry, it felt special to be able to point to the stuff I care about and not participate in the archaic views around it,” Bridgers told Vogue. “Especially something that is so related to class. It’s cool to be using diamonds and pearls to pay for trans rights.”

You can shop the latest Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird charms collection online at Catbird.com.

Aside from her latest Catbird collab, Bridges recently graced the February cover of Rolling Stone alongside boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

After releasing new tracks including “Emily I’m Sorry,” “$20,” and “True Blue” in January, the supergroup will drop their new album The Record on March 31, and are set to play Coachella this spring in Indio, California.