Phish’s Trey Anastasio Launches Limited-Edition Collection With State Bags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

On top of kicking off a November run of tour dates with the Trey Anastasio Band, the Phish frontman has also launched a new collection of tote bags and fanny packs for a good cause with luggage and accessories brand State Bags.

Phish-heads can shop the new Trey x State collection starting today, which includes four different pieces overall, with two fanny packs and two special tote bags created by Anastasio, State, and fashion stylist Sam Spector.

Buy Trey x State Bags Collection $90+

“Phish is the soundtrack of my life,” says Jacq Tatelman, State’s co-founder and creative director, in a statement about the new collab. “From the start of State, I’ve always had my eye on certain collaborations that would be meaningful to me personally. Trey has always been ‘The One.'”

Courtesy State Bags

Inspired by Anastasio’s own pet cat, the Trey x State Florence Bowie pack, $90, features an adjustable waistband, a large interior pocket that zips shut and can hold a 12-ounce water bottle, plus a slip pocket that can hold your phone. The second fanny pack in the collection, the Trey x State Lorimer Love/Peace pack, comes in nylon and a graphic designed by Mia Lee of Just Like That Custom Designs. It’s available to preorder for $90, with shipments expected in spring 2023.

Rene Huemer

Buy Trey x State Tote $110

The collection’s tote bags, meantime, include the brand’s Graham tote, $110, in a polyester canvas with Bowie on the hauler’s label and side panels. You can fit a 15-inch laptop inside the spacious interior compartment, and it also has a sleeve to attach to your carry-on when you’re on the road. And like its fanny pack counterpart, the nylon Graham tote uses the same Love/Peace design and is available for preorder on State’s website now.

“This collection captures the freedom, joy, and love you feel during these live music experiences,” Tatelman says. “It radiates through the product we designed in the Trey x State collection. We’re all so incredibly proud of this limited-edition collection of totes and fanny packs, designed by a couple of humans linked by music, by chance, and a strong desire to give back.”

State says that all the proceeds from the new collection go towards supporting Anastasio’s nonprofit Divided Sky Foundation, which helps “deliver quality care and compassionate treatment for those suffering from alcoholism and addiction.”

Rene Huemer

Buy Trey x State Tote Bag $110

The new Trey x State collection is available to order online now, and while you wait to get your bag, there’s still time to buy tickets to November’s remaining TAB shows. At the end of the year, Phish will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for four nights, from the 28th to the 31st. Phish-heads can now buy tickets on both Ticketmaster and StubHub for all four December dates.