Pharrell’s Clothing and Sneaker Collections Are Flying Off Shelves After Louis Vuitton Appointment

If Pharrell Williams’ status as a fashion mogul wasn’t already cemented, it certainly is now: The legendary musician and designer has just been named creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line.

Pharrell is set to show his first collection with the luxury French fashion house in July during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Pharrell succeeds the late Virgil Abloh — the first-ever black artistic director of Louis Vuitton — who served as LV’s creative director from 2018 until his death in 2021.

Following Pharrell’s appointment at LV, fans of the designer are scooping up pieces from his various fashion endeavors, like Billionaire Boys Club and Humanrace. And we think that’s a smart move: After his debut line with LV, Pharrell’s signature look is sure to ripple across the luxury fashion world — and some of his previously-released pieces could even appreciate in value on resale platforms like StockX.

Luckily for us shoppers, Pharrell’s sartorial oeuvre is massive after his two-decade tenure in the business. He kicked things off way back in 2003, launching streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream with Japanese designer and DJ Nigo. Both brands have flourished over the last 20 years, opening retail locations across the globe and collaborating with the likes of Reebok and Adidas.

On his own, Pharrell collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2004 and 2008 for a line of eyewear and jewelry, and in 2014 he inked a long-term, ongoing deal with Adidas. Pharrell’s relationship with the German sportswear giant took another form in 2021 when his skincare brand, Humanrace, started teaming up with Adidas Originals for clothing collections.

Where to Buy Pharrell Williams Clothing and Sneakers Online

If you’re looking to snap up some Pharrell-designed pieces — or just give yourself a refresh on the producer extraordinaire’s style — we’ve rounded up some of the best Pharrell Williams brands and collaborations that you can shop online. Editor’s picks

One of the best places to buy Pharrell’s fashion pieces is Humanrace.com, which features one of his lines with Adidas Originals and his gender-neutral skincare collection. If you’re looking for some Billionaire Boys Club or Icecream gear, we recommend retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Ssense. And if you want some of the designer-producer’s buzzy kicks, you’ll have to check out resale sites like StockX, as Pharrell’s sneakers typically sell out quickly.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Pharrell pieces to pick up online.

1. Humanrace Shell Track Jacket

Humanrace

There’s a reason why Adidas has been tapping Pharrell for so many years. His collabs with the brand always breathe some new life into their classic silhouettes, as done with this clean nylon track jacket that features the Humanrace logo across the back.

Buy Humanrace Shell Track Jacket $150

2. Billionaire Boys Club Brown Varsity Bomber Jacket

Ssense

It’s not a question anymore: early Oughts look is back. But there is a way to do it right, like with this logo-bedecked varsity jacket from Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club. The cotton shell and quilted satin lining make it a great spring transition piece — try it layered over a hoodie (maybe the one below) with jeans and classic sneakers.

3. Icecream Blue College Hoodie

Ssense

Everyone should have an elevated hoodie in their rotation (i.e. not the one you wear while working from home), and Icecream makes some excellent options. This blue College hoodie from the brand showcases Pharrell's eye for bold colors with a large, light pink Icecream logo over a neutral baby blue background that's easy to pair with other colors in your wardrobe.

Buy Icecream Blue College Hoodie $115

4. Humanrace Routine Pack Skincare Set

Humanrace

Humanrace’s dermatologist-developed, gender-neutral skincare products might not get you Pharrell’s God-level skin, but they’ll likely get you closer to it. This Routine Pack is a great way to refresh your basic skincare process with rice powder cleanser, a lotus enzyme cleanser, and a moisturizer with snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid.

Buy Humanrace Routine Pack Skincare Set $110

5. Adidas NMD Hu Pharrell

StockX

Pharrell has been creating (and selling out) Adidas NMD sneakers for a few years now, but we’re partial to his bolder creations like this recent pulse amber/bold gold colorway. Best of all, even though they sold out on release, you can snag them for less than retail on StockX for around $100.

Buy Adidas NMD Hu Pharrell $100+

6. Adidas x Pharrell Humanrace Samba

StockX

If you’re looking for some more tame Pharrell x Adidas kicks, check out these new Sambas he launched under Humanrace. Small details to differentiate the kicks from standard Sambas, like jagged-edge Adidas stripes, a unique colorway, and the Humanrace logo along the rear stripe.

Buy Adidas x Pharrell Humanrace Samba $147+