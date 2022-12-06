Looking to Upgrade His Wardrobe This Holiday Season? Check out Peter Millar

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The best gifts are ones that your recipients will enjoy regularly, but wouldn’t normally buy for themselves — which is why clothing and accessories can be such a great choice. Give them a sweater they reach for in the morning, a reliable bag, or some crisp shoes they wouldn’t normally splurge on, and you’ve just nailed holiday gifting. Of course, not every brand can deliver that kind of success, which is why we’re excited about Peter Millar this holiday season.

Peter Millar has been around a while now (founded in 2001), but the brand is currently nailing grown-up menswear with classically-styled, highly-functional pieces. Their best offerings are as versatile as men’s clothing gets with a premium look that can be rocked in the boardroom or the bar. But they’re still a sportswear brand too, meaning many of those same pieces can be taken on the fairway or a fast-paced walk while commuting. Plus, Peter Millar’s sartorial balance between old-school and modern makes the pieces easy for anyone to incorporate into their own personal style, whatever that may be.

The Best Gifts From Peter Millar to Give This Year

Peter Millar has released a large curated gift guide this year that ranges from cashmere sweaters to leather goods to everyday basics. To cut down your shopping time a bit, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite men’s gifts from the brand, including sunglasses, cozy layers, and fresh kicks. Check them out below.

1. Peter Millar Ravens Quarter-Zip Sweater

Made of a soft yet rugged extra-fine Merino wool, this Ravens Quarter-Zip is ready for serious mileage. The half-zip design and chest pockets add even more versatility, letting you slip the sweater over button-ups or tees. Also, the sweater’s knit is nine gauge, making it thick enough to wear solo but slim enough to use as a layer under jackets or even sportcoats.

2. Peter Millar Wayfare Five-Pocket Pant

Even in 2022, it’s not easy to find pants that are both stylish enough to wear in a restaurant or office and comfortable enough to wear all day, which is why we’re so into these Wayfare pants from Peter Millar. They have a classic five-pocket pant look, but the lightweight fabric (a blend of Tencel, cotton, and elastane) lends four-way stretch for more comfortable movement. You also get ten handsome colors to choose from, which tempts us to get more than one pair.

Buy Wayfare Five-Pocket Pant $198

3. Peter Millar Suffolk Quilted Travel Coat

Many of us are guilty of wearing old, worn-down outerwear, making a stylish jacket like this Suffolk coat a great gift idea. It’s lightweight, but thanks to a fleece interior, windproofing, and water-resistance, the jacket is very capable in bad weather. Plus, although it features a throwback look with quilting and snap buttons, it’s also built for real usage with six interior pockets, including one that’s purpose-built for your smartphone.

Buy Suffolk Quilted Travel Coat $248

4. Peter Millar Vantage Suede Sneaker

We’re always on the hunt for office-friendly sneakers, and these Vantage kicks from Peter Millar fit the bill. The sneakers’ look is sophisticated without being stuffy, largely thanks to a premium suede construction and almost no branding (save for the brand’s crown logo on the heel counter). Rock them on the weekend with jeans and a tee, or pair them with slacks and a polo shirt for a relaxed, modern office getup.

5. Peter Millar Excursionist Elite Sunglasses

It’s almost impossible to have too many sunglasses, and these Excursionist Elites are tempting us to pick up yet another pair of shades. They’re crafted in Italy and feature a vintage Hollywood look in tortoise shell with a keyhole bridge and medium size, pairing nicely with casual outfits and dressier attire alike. They’re also polarized, which is a must if you want to protect your eyes from UVs.

Buy Excursionist Elite Sunglasses $248

6. Peter Millar English Rib Cashmere Scarf

Ideally, we’d like to wear something made of cashmere every day in the fall and winter. This scarf from Peter Millar is a great way to make that happen, boasting a 100% cashmere build and a subdued English rib design. It comes in four colors — all of which pair easily with the rest of our fall/winter pieces.

Buy English Rib Cashmere Scarf $128

7. Peter Millar High Pile Sherpa Shirt Jacket

Sherpa has been having a moment lately, making this Peter Millar shirt jacket another great gift idea. The high pile polyester material is as cozy as it is stylish, which is saying something considering the jacket’s subtle plaid pattern, flattering cut, and accent chest pockets. Wear it with chinos or jeans and minimal sneakers or boots for a laid-back look.

Buy High Pile Sherpa Shirt Jacket $248