See Pete Davidson Test Out R-Rated Taglines As New Face (and Other Parts) of Manscaped

Pete Davidson is no stranger to being the face of a campaign, but the actor’s latest partnership finds him getting up close and personal with fans in a whole new way.

Davidson has been tapped as the new brand partner for Manscaped, the popular men’s grooming company known for their line of full-body trimmers, shaving products and accessories. The partnership kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek commercial that finds Davidson spitballing taglines for the the shaving brand’s “Lawn Mower 4.0” groin and body trimmer, which promises to keep men neatly-groomed below the belt.

Clad in a black silk robe in a bathroom stocked with Manscaped products, the comedian channels his aw-shucks charm and mischievous streak by ad-libbing a slew of laugh-out-loud one-liners. “Let’s show them how hairless we can be boys,” he says at the start of the clip, before reminding men that “presentation matters” and then giving a decidedly more direct piece of advice (watch the clip above to see what we mean).

Though he doesn’t refer to girlfriend Kim Kardashian by name, Davidson goes on to tease that he’s “got a hot date,” before explaining why he’s so invested in the wireless trimmer: “I’ve been using this guy long enough to where I think it’s time we go into business together,” he quips.

The 30-second spot is the inaugural ad from Davidson’s new four-year deal with Manscaped, which sees Davidson brought on as a shareholder too. The company says they were eager to work with the actor, praising his “unapologetic authenticity,” and they tease “more sketches, more campaigns and many more laughs” to come.

“Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped [as] both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values,” says Manscaped founder and CEO Paul Tran. “One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans. We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion.”

Founded in 2016, Manscaped is now one of the most popular lifestyle brands in the men’s grooming industry, with tools to combat everything from nose and ear hair to dry skin and chafing. The Lawn Mower 4.0 is Manscaped’s latest release, offering a grippy cordless and waterproof trimmer that safely (and gently) navigates the sensitive “hair down there.”

As for Davidson, it was recently announced that the comedian would be leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons. Still, the show’s breakout star will continue working with SNL showrunner and creator Lorne Michaels, on a new streaming series for NBCUniversal’s Peacock.